Why Dolly Weaver From Marshals Looks So Familiar
When "Marshals" premiered, the "Yellowstone" spinoff introduced Ellyn Jameson's Dolly Weaver as a new character. Dolly, the daughter of rancher Tom Weaver, first appears in Season 1 in a recurring role. Jameson returned to the part in the next season, but her character's story takes a severe turn in the "Marshals" Season 2 premiere. Dolly is Jameson's most prominent role, but before joining the Duttonverse, the "Marshals" actress appeared as a guest star in several TV and streaming series.
Her first TV credit was in 2014, when she guest-starred as a detective in Season 10 of "Criminal Minds." Five years later, Jameson had a three-episode run in Season 2 of "SEAL Team," another Paramount+ show helmed by Spencer Hudnut. Jameson returned to her procedural roots in the Season 22 finale of "Law & Order," playing the daughter of a U.S. senator who gets assassinated. More recently, the "Marshals" star appeared in the final season of the HBO Max dark comedy "Barry" as an aspiring actress named Kristen.
Ellyn Jameson starred in the canine-loving Christmas movie Merv
Before getting involved with drama and danger on the ranch in "Marshals," Jameson was part of a love triangle — with the help of man's best friend. She had a supporting role in the Prime Video movie "Merv," which premiered on the streaming service in 2025. Set during Christmastime, the film is a romantic comedy that centers on the titular dog named Merv and the ex-couple, Russ (Charlie Cox) and Anna (Zooey Deschanel), who co-parents him.
Jameson plays Jocelyn, a woman who becomes Russ' potential romantic interest. Her character joins the narrative when Russ takes Merv on vacation to a dog beach in Florida, where the two have their meet-cute. Besides being dog owners, Jocelyn and Russ bond over being fellow single dog parents.
The "Marshals" star's resume consists mostly of shorts and guest appearances on TV shows and streaming series. "Merv," however, is one of her few film credits.