Why Dolly Weaver From Marshals Looks So Familiar

When "Marshals" premiered, the "Yellowstone" spinoff introduced Ellyn Jameson's Dolly Weaver as a new character. Dolly, the daughter of rancher Tom Weaver, first appears in Season 1 in a recurring role. Jameson returned to the part in the next season, but her character's story takes a severe turn in the "Marshals" Season 2 premiere. Dolly is Jameson's most prominent role, but before joining the Duttonverse, the "Marshals" actress appeared as a guest star in several TV and streaming series.

Her first TV credit was in 2014, when she guest-starred as a detective in Season 10 of "Criminal Minds." Five years later, Jameson had a three-episode run in Season 2 of "SEAL Team," another Paramount+ show helmed by Spencer Hudnut. Jameson returned to her procedural roots in the Season 22 finale of "Law & Order," playing the daughter of a U.S. senator who gets assassinated. More recently, the "Marshals" star appeared in the final season of the HBO Max dark comedy "Barry" as an aspiring actress named Kristen.