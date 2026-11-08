NCIS Star Brian Dietzen's Acting Debut Was On A Hit Show That's Impossible To Stream Today

Brian Dietzen's journey to "NCIS" began with "Boston Public," an Emmy-winning drama that has since been lost to time.

Two years before his "NCIS" debut as medical examiner assistant Jimmy Palmer, Dietzen took his first-ever acting role as David Caplan in an episode of "Boston Public." "Boston Public" was created in 2000 by David E. Kelley — the producer responsible for "Ally McBeal" and "Doogie Howser, M.D." — and aired on the Fox network until 2006. The series followed the lives of fictional teachers within the Boston public school system. Dietzen made his "Boston Public" appearance in the Season 3 episode "Chapter Forty-Six," which explores the aftermath of a riot at the show's central Winslow High School. While specific details on Dietzen's "Boston Public" part remain elusive, the role seems to have been a minor one: Dietzen's David Caplan never appeared again outside of that episode.

Throughout its six-year run, "Boston Public" received attention for its willingness to highlight relevant societal issues in a nuanced fashion. The series earned a 2002 Peabody Award for a Season 2 episode that saw the Winslow faculty and student body discuss sensitive topics regarding race, additionally cinching a 2001 Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction for a Single Camera Series. Although "Boston Public" initially ran in syndication on TV One, it has since vanished from the airwaves entirely, and can no longer be found on streaming platforms or even on DVD.