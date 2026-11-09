What To Watch Monday: FBI Star Jeremy Sisto Visits CIA, The Voice Live Shows Begin, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "FBI" star Jeremy Sisto joins "CIA," "The Voice" kicks off its live shows, and "Line of Fire" gets dressed up for a fancy ball.

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