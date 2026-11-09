What To Watch Monday: FBI Star Jeremy Sisto Visits CIA, The Voice Live Shows Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "FBI" star Jeremy Sisto joins "CIA," "The Voice" kicks off its live shows, and "Line of Fire" gets dressed up for a fancy ball.
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Showtimes for November 9, 2026
The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Season 5 premiere: As Jean and Dom prepare for their Christmas wedding, Sainte Victoire's mayor turns up dead in the village fountain.
Misty Green
Hoping to return to stardom after years of obscurity, a talented but forgotten actor reaches out to her former agent and faces her personal troubles.
The Mob
Feeling down and out, Harry has a hard time trusting his confidants, and the result of the most recent Loyalty Pledge causes major shockwaves in the Villa.
This Is Not a Murder Mystery
Another disappearance? Tension peaks as the exhibition countdown begins.
Below Deck
The crew's night off takes a tense turn when strangers confront them on the dock, leading to Chef Moe stepping in to defend the group.
FBI
A highly radioactive material is stolen from a medical disposal facility, sending the team to track down the thief.
Holiday Baking Championship
It's staff appreciation week at Santa's Village, and host Jesse Palmer asks the baking teams to make peppermint holiday desserts to honor the unsung heroes of the Peppermint Dept.
Name That Tune
Sparks fly as co-hosts and newlyweds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes compete to name the biggest wedding hits.
Private Eyes West Coast
A client hires Shade and Angie to track down his stolen engagement ring, a priceless family heirloom.
St. Denis Medical
Ron refuses to be babied on his first day back, Alex faces off with Val over some I.O.U.s, and Bruce deepens his relationship with Dr. Emerson.
Monday Night Football
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings to close out Week 9.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Arthur and Rusty both attempt to become financially independent from the Dinkins family, but Reggie has other ideas.
CIA
When a targeted explosion rocks the Upper East Side and kills an international arms dealer, the team learns the culprit is assassin Felix Vincente; Bill makes a difficult decision in order to stop him before he turns the fight against the CIA; Jeremy Sisto guest-stars as "FBI" Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Nancy Kerrigan, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Ryan Lochte, and five other world champion athletes are off to the races as they compete for up to $1 million for charity.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When a concierge at a luxury condo goes to jail for assaulting a resident, he inexplicably murders another inmate.
Still Flipping Out
Shane’s condo project is in jeopardy just as Jeff prepares to move into his new house, and Jeff and Molly Sims plan a major Chump event, with an unexpected name on the guest list.
The Voice
The live shows kick off as artists from two of the teams hit the stage for a nostalgic night of Y2K-themed performances.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
A former Arkansas state senator is found dead in her home, her body wrapped in a tarp, and investigators begin to ask whether her political past made her a target.
Line of Fire
At the Zenith Ball, Mike tries to prove his theory about the assassination attempt, and Clare and Nia work together to stop a terrorist group.