Mary Tyler Moore Starred In Two Hit Sitcoms With An All Star Cast
Mary Tyler Moore was one of the most iconic women to grace the screen. The comedic titan had a long, rich history of television roles. Her witty deliveries and comedic flair helped make her the star she was. But two of the sitcoms she starred in were rich with funny, talented actors. "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and her own "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" featured some of the biggest names in television, and her energy and charm blended well with her castmates.'
In "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Moore starred as Laurie Petrie, the capri pants-loving wife to television writer Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke), and mother to their son Ritchie (Larry Matthews). In "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," she played Mary Richards, a single woman moving to Minneapolis and working in a television studio.
While the roles contrasted each other, her performances in each of them were iconic. Both sitcoms were clever and funny, but they also showcased the comedic flares of numerous recognizable actors.
Stars from both sitcom casts starred in other well-known roles
Dick Van Dyke is a legend in his own right. He'd go on to star in numerous projects, including "The Carol Burnett Show." Mel Cooley, one of Rob's producer bosses, was played by Richard Deacon. He's also remembered as the pretentious neighbor Fred Rutherford on "Leave it to Beaver." Among the other stars of the show was Carl Reiner, who created the series and starred as self-obsessed actor Alan Brady. Reiner also had starring voice role in "The 2,000 Year Old Man," which he co-wrote with Mel Brooks.
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" had its own ensemble cast as well, including Ed Asner, who played Mary Richards' rough boss Lou Grant. Asner had an extensive career, and his character's popularity even led to a spin-off titled, "Lou Grant." But he would not be the only one: Mary's neighbor Rhoda, played by Valerie Harper, would also get a spin-off. Starting in the fourth season, Betty White even joined the cast, starring as cooking show host Sue Ann Nivens.