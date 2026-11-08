Mary Tyler Moore Starred In Two Hit Sitcoms With An All Star Cast

Mary Tyler Moore was one of the most iconic women to grace the screen. The comedic titan had a long, rich history of television roles. Her witty deliveries and comedic flair helped make her the star she was. But two of the sitcoms she starred in were rich with funny, talented actors. "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and her own "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" featured some of the biggest names in television, and her energy and charm blended well with her castmates.'

In "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Moore starred as Laurie Petrie, the capri pants-loving wife to television writer Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke), and mother to their son Ritchie (Larry Matthews). In "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," she played Mary Richards, a single woman moving to Minneapolis and working in a television studio.

While the roles contrasted each other, her performances in each of them were iconic. Both sitcoms were clever and funny, but they also showcased the comedic flares of numerous recognizable actors.