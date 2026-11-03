IT: Welcome To Derry Halloween Special Episode Recap And Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "A Story of Derry"

A new "IT: Welcome to Derry" Halloween special has shown us the exact details of how The Kollu arrived on Earth and shaped the Derry we now know. The 30-minute episode, titled "A Story of Derry," expands on the flashback from "Welcome to Derry" Episode 4, in which Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) uses his psychic powers to probe the mind of a local Native American man. The special begins with title cards explaining how the tale that follows contains things that have been left out of the official story of the Kollu that's been passed down by the Shokopiwah people.

All seems peaceful with the Shokopiwah tribe before a council meeting is called to discuss the encroaching danger of English settlers. Young tribe member Necani (Kiawentiio) suggests hunting in the Western Woods — the area where the Kollu dwells — to cope with meat shortages, but she is quickly shot down by the elders, including her mother Sesqui (Morningstar Angeline), out of fear of causing the Kollu to grow. The stubborn Necani ignores her elders and goes to hunt in the forbidden area with two friends, Kino (Isabel Deroy-Olson) and Maneese (Michael Podemski).

They encounter Mitig (Zahn McClarnon), a Native American with a special dagger that drives away the Kollu. Mitig tells them the story of Maturin the great turtle, who engaged in a cosmic war with the Kollu and banished it to Earth inside a falling star. Maturin showed Mitig the crash site and instructed him to use the material left from the cage Maturin made for the Kollu to fight it. It turns out Mitig has been sacrificing tribe members to the Kollu and plans to sacrifice the kids as well, but they manage to overpower him and take the dagger. The Kollu kills Mitig as the kids watch on.