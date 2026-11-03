Elsbeth Sneak Peek: Evil Alum Kurt Fuller Takes A Swing At The Case Of The Week (Exclusive)

Another veteran of the Robert and Michelle King Extended Universe is about to pay "Elsbeth" a visit.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of the CBS procedural (9/8c), featuring a guest appearance from character actor Kurt Fuller, who previously co-starred on the Kings' supernatural drama "Evil" for all four seasons. On "Elsbeth," he's playing insurance investigator Rory Torkelson, who teams up with Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) to look into the death of a country club president.

In the clip above, Elsbeth and Rory run into each other at the club — well, he nearly gets hit by Elsbeth's wayward golf ball — and Rory warns Elsbeth that their investigation could be hitting a dead end. But when Elsbeth passes along some seemingly innocuous intel she just received about country club member Perry Macintyre (Nat Faxon, "Loot"), Rory's reaction indicates that Perry should stay at the top of the suspect list.

In addition to playing Kristen's (Katja Herbers) therapist Dr. Kurt Boggs on "Evil," Fuller's many TV credits include "Psych," "Supernatural," and other King creations "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," and "BrainDead."

Elsewhere in Thursday's "Elsbeth" episode, Elsbeth and her mother (returning guest star Christine Ebersole) meet Teddy's soon-to-be mother-in-law (Erika Woods, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan") and father-in-law. Watch our full exclusive clip above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!