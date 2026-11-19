5 Years Ago Today: Netflix Launched One Of Its Most Divisive Live-Action Anime Adaptations
There's the saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," and perhaps that applies to Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop." Many believed the adaptation was unnecessary and fell short of the excellence of the source material. The 2021 series, starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, was canceled after one season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the cancellation was reportedly driven by poor viewership when compared to production costs.
Cho told The Hollywood Reporter he was very disappointed by the cancellation of "Cowboy Bebop" after just one season. "It was just a huge event in my life and it was suddenly over. It was very shocking and I was bummed," said Cho. He added that he was grateful to those fans who reached out and felt connected to the work he was doing on the series: "I'm just really deeply appreciative that anyone would care. It's stunning to me."
Original Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe was among the adaptation's many critics
The original "Cowboy Bebop" anime series that aired from 1998 to 1999 is considered to be one of the best sci-fi cartoons of all time, so it's not surprising that Netflix would be interested in a live-action version. Unfortunately, though, the series it produced wound up receiving a lot of mixed or outright negative reviews. Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the original anime series, was among those who criticized the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" adaptation.
"For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so I only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not 'Cowboy Bebop' and I realized at that point that if I wasn't involved, it would not be 'Cowboy Bebop,'" said Watanabe in an interview with Forbes.
Indeed, it would seem that the adaptation's tone, character changes, and overall feel did not match that of the original anime, which led to disappointment from both critics and general audiences. But if you didn't watch it when it premiered and want to form your own opinion, the live-action version of "Cowboy Bebop" is still available to stream on Netflix.