The original "Cowboy Bebop" anime series that aired from 1998 to 1999 is considered to be one of the best sci-fi cartoons of all time, so it's not surprising that Netflix would be interested in a live-action version. Unfortunately, though, the series it produced wound up receiving a lot of mixed or outright negative reviews. Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the original anime series, was among those who criticized the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" adaptation.

"For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so I only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not 'Cowboy Bebop' and I realized at that point that if I wasn't involved, it would not be 'Cowboy Bebop,'" said Watanabe in an interview with Forbes.

Indeed, it would seem that the adaptation's tone, character changes, and overall feel did not match that of the original anime, which led to disappointment from both critics and general audiences. But if you didn't watch it when it premiered and want to form your own opinion, the live-action version of "Cowboy Bebop" is still available to stream on Netflix.