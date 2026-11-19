Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "9-1-1" and "Grey's Anatomy" air their fall finales, "The Traitors: New Blood" wraps up, and Lea Michele visits "Elsbeth."

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.