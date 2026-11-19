What To Watch Thursday: 9-1-1 And Grey's Anatomy Fall Finales, The Traitors Crowns A Winner, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "9-1-1" and "Grey's Anatomy" air their fall finales, "The Traitors: New Blood" wraps up, and Lea Michele visits "Elsbeth."
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Showtimes for November 19, 2026
The Altruists
Series premiere: Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner star as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye... before they were accused of stealing $8 billion.
The Assassin
Season 2 premiere: Hitwoman Julie and her son Edward reluctantly team up once again when Edward's dream honeymoon with Kayla is hijacked by the arrival of a mysterious new threat.
Blue Lights
The section acts quickly to save Amira, while Mo threatens the safety of his own family.
Heartland
Season 20 premiere: Amy grapples with a difficult decision about her future with Nathan and how that will affect her life at Heartland.
The Kardashians
Tension builds between Kris and Kim as the release of Kim’s book approaches. Khloé reacts to Lamar’s documentary and press tour and turns to an expert for answers to her burning questions.
Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together
Season 2 premiere: The couple navigates love, family, and demanding careers while taking control of their legacy.
The Pursuit: F1 Academy
This feature-length documentary profiles Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers, and Alisha Palmowski throughout the 2025 F1 Academy season, and spotlights the challenges facing young women pursuing careers in motorsport.
9-1-1
Fall finale: The 118 races to diffuse a potentially catastrophic situation on the streets of Los Angeles as Athena is called in for questioning following the death of Detective Ben Hooks.
Christmas En Pointe
Years after ending their engagement, a small-town dance teacher and an ambitious senator are reunited when he returns home for Christmas.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Mandy's attempt to advance her career as a serious journalist backfires, and Georgie and Jim butt heads over past business arrangements.
Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen celebrates America's 250th anniversary with a five-dome challenge, sending one team to Boston to sail and one team back to the kitchen to bake bread.
Southern Charm
After rushing to Salley’s defense at the garden party, Madison hosts a gathering where Venita reveals a secret.
The Traitors: New Blood
Season 1 finale: The cloaks come off and the winners are crowned as the all-civilian "Traitors" edition wraps up its freshman run.
Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Houston to play C.J. Stroud and the Texans in an AFC South battle in Week 11.
Eternally Yours
The coven works together to try to find Phyllis, who has gone missing, and Max takes a mandatory class for new vampires.
9-1-1: Nashville
Fall finale: Rogue and the 113 race to stop a dangerous situation involving some of Nashville's most vulnerable citizens as The Pharaoh's latest scheme takes a sinister turn.
Elsbeth
Elsbeth feels the burn when a Pilates student's murder pits her against a celebrity fitness guru (Lea Michele).
Next Level Baker
Season 2 premiere: Nine bakers from home, professional and social media backgrounds enter a Next Level winter wonderland, with a holiday performance by Pentatonix.
War
Season 1 finale: After a shocking revelation causes Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne to blame the other side for the leak, Carla takes the stand, and Johnny makes a last-ditch effort to save the case… and his career.
Cupertino
Michael and Olivia defend a journalist who is framed for murder in a case that exposes the vast surveillance apparatus tracking every American, and Bo tries to reconnect with Christy and the team.
Grey's Anatomy
Fall finale: Grey Sloan is overrun with patients after a nearby hospital closes its doors, and hospital leadership clashes with how best to manage the chaos.