How Harry Potter Star Paapa Essiedu Feels About Severus Snape Casting Backlash

When HBO cast Paapa Essiedu to play potions professor Severus Snape in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series, many fans were loudly outraged at the idea of a Black actor playing the traditionally white character. One can get a sense of the backlash just by looking at the comment section of any viral tweet about him, often filled with comments calling his casting "a disgrace" or berating him for accepting the role.

In a recent interview with Time, Essiedu addressed the backlash. "I first came to this story through the books," he said. "People have got a lot of feelings about this. Obviously, everyone's got the right to their own opinions about whatever."

Essiedu explained his approach to the role: "I concentrate on the job at hand, which is to give as much humanity, as much depth, dimensions, layers, complexity to a character that has a lot of that. That is my job, and it's a privilege and it's an honor to do it, and I look forward to being able to do it for a long time now."