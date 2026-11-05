The Amazing Race Recap: A Double U-Turn Vote Cracks The Race Wide Open

For the past few weeks, the top of the "Amazing Race" leaderboard has been dominated by frontrunners Michelle and Matt, and the scrappy Daisha and Dalton. Wednesday's episode, however, shakes up the game with a double U-Turn vote that not only ruffles feathers, but gives other teams a chance to get ahead of the pack.

As the teams gather in Sri Lanka, Phil breaks the news that not one, not two, but three teams will be saddled with the U-Turn in this very challenging (and very stinky) leg of the race. Unfortunately for Doug and Dylan, their last place finish last week makes them automatically U-Turned this week — a sad, but fair punishment for the grandson/grandfather team that has been treading water and narrowly escaping elimination thus far. After the teams' lengthy discussions, let's take a look at how the votes shake out:

*Erin and Javi vote to U-Turn Michelle and Matt, and Ali and Joanna

*Ali and Joanna vote for: Michelle and Matt, and Daisha and Dalton

*Conner and Garrett vote for: Michelle and Matt, and Daisha and Dalton

*Daisha and Dalton vote for: Michelle and Matt, and Anwar and Andrea

*Doug and Dylan vote for: Anwar and Andrea, and Daisha and Dalton

*Anwar and Andrea vote for: Michelle and Matt, and Daisha and Dalton

*Michelle and Matt vote for: Anwar and Andrea, and Ali and Joanna

*Ann-Marie and Riley vote for: Michelle and Matt, and Daisha and Dalton

Tl;dr: Michelle and Matt, and Daisha and Dalton join Doug and Dylan for this Leg 7 U-Turn, which means all three teams will have to complete both sides of this week's Detour.

Matt acknowledges that it wasn't personal with the Driver's Seat when they were in control, and he doesn't feel it's personal with the U-Turn vote. His wife, on the other hand? She is not happy. She says they're done helping everyone out. No more navigation help, no more challenge tips, no self-drive help, nothing! Were Mr. and Mrs. No-Alliance actually helping anyone before this? It's odd to see someone be salty when she's consistently been in the lead. Why would their competitors not vote for the race's frontrunners? That's just how competition works. But sure, pop off, Michelle.