Jennifer Connelly Has A 'Secret' Role In Marvel's VisionQuest

As with any good Marvel production these days, "VisionQuest" is loaded with connections that eagle-eyed fans have spent hours poring over. One "WandaVision" Easter egg even surprised the showrunner. Now, viewers have seemingly been given one of the deepest cuts of all time, as Marvel has managed to sneak Jennifer Connelly into an episode. Connelly is listed as voicing the character of D.E.E.D.E.E. in Episode 5, "Firewall," adding to the growing list of Marvel characters that have appeared in "VisionQuest."

A Jennifer Connelly cameo works on a couple of levels. For starters, she happens to be married to "VisionQuest" star Paul Bettany. Secondly, this could be seen as a callback since this is not the first time she's loaned her talents to a Marvel project.

Fans of Marvel comics might recognize the name D.E.E.D.E.E. as the artificial intelligence that Tony Stark created and put in charge of his private lab on the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. It's one of a handful of AIs that Tony Stark created to run his various labs and computer systems. For now, at least, Connelly's cameo seems to be relegated to just one line in that episode, so it might be more of a fun husband-and-wife nod than anything else.