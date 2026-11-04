Richard Madden and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are coming face to face with a global conspiracy in Netflix's new political thriller series "Trinity."

From Jed Mercurio ("Line of Duty"), the seven-episode series (which releases Tuesday, December 1) will follow "a heroic female naval officer (Mbatha-Raw) [who] becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic secretary of defense (Madden), only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy."

In the trailer embedded above, Secretary of Defense Webb Preston (Madden) comes into contact with Commander Katherine Decker (Mbatha-Raw) after a submarine comes seconds away from a wrongful deployment of a nuclear weapon. But as the two leads work diligently to protect Decker's crew and uncover a threat to the country, Decker begins to suspect that Madden may be hiding something far more sinister.

Additional cast members for "Trinity" include Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show"), JD Pardo ("Mayans M.C."), Bruce Greenwood ("The Fall of the House of Usher"), Robert Wisdom ("Barry"), Kirk Acevedo ("Fringe"), Ben Cotton ("Resident Alien"), James Remar ("Dexter: Resurrection"), Jason Ralph ("The Magicians"), and Mark O'Brien ("The Copenhagen Test").

Mercurio officially serves as creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Watch the trailer above (and see some additional photos below), then tell us: Will you be streaming "Trinity" in December?



