The Rings Of Power: The War Of The Elves And Sauron Explained

Amazon's flagship Middle-earth series, "The Rings of Power," is using Season 3 as a soft reboot. This is partly due to a five-year time jump, one that will launch Middle-earth into the heart of the War of the Elves and Sauron. That multi-year conflict started at the end of Season 2. In the source material, the knock-down, drag-out event leads to one of Sauron's most victorious moments. The Dark Lord gets much closer to total domination of Middle-earth than he ever does in "The Lord of the Rings."

Expect Season 3 to dive right into the fray. By this point in the story, Sauron unleashes his armies across the continent as he starts to swap his deceptive strategy as Annatar for one of a truly Dark Lord bent on conquest, violence, and destruction. We get a brief reference to this war in the source material that the showrunners are primarily working from — the appendices of "The Lord of the Rings." There, in a timeline of Second Age events, it says that the war starts four years before Sauron invades Eriador, kills Celebrimbor, and seizes many of the Rings of Power (events depicted at the end of "The Rings of Power" Season 2). After that, we get the single summary line for the next couple of years: "Sauron overruns Eriador."

In the books, this multi-year win streak for the villain starts after nearly a century of preparation (although the show has condensed everything into the span of a few years). But when Sauron finally unleashes his armies, all hell breaks loose — and fast.