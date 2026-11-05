Prime Video's Criminal Sets Release Date: See Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Emilia Clarke And More In First Trailer
Prime Video's star-packed adaption of a popular graphic novel series will start streaming just after the new year, TVLine has learned.
"Criminal," which stars Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy"), Adria Arjona ("Andor"), and Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") among others, will begin streaming on Wednesday, January 13, 2027.
The show is based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' comics of the same name, and it will be released in two parts. The four-episode Part 1, "Coward," will drop on January 13. Part 2, "Lawless," also consists of four episodes and will begin streaming on Wednesday, January 27.
In addition to Hunnam, Arjona, and Clarke, the cast includes: Luke Evans ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under"), Kadeem Hardison ("A Different World"), John Hawkes ("Eastbound & Down"), Logan Browning ("Dear White People"), and Gus Halper ("Law & Order: Organized Crime").
Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Garrett Hedlund ("Tulsa King"), Michael Mando ("Better Call Saul"), Taylor Selé ("BMF"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Dark Matter"), Marvin Jones III ("Black Lightning"), and Pat Healy ("Station 19") will recur or guest-star.
What is Criminal about?
As teased in the trailer at the top of this post, "Criminal" is the gritty story of Leo Patterson (played by Charlie Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), friends who were raised in a world of crime. Per the Part 1 synopsis, "Family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson and his best friend Ricky Lawless, are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can't run from."
In Part 2, per the logline: "20 years ago, Tracy Lawless (Luke Evans) chose the Army over prison and never looked back. But when his brother, Ricky, gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy must return to the life he fled, and face what it really means to be a Lawless."
Meanwhile, Greta (Adria Arjona) and Mallory (Emilia Clarke) are pulled into the illicit action. Greta is described as a "sharp-tongued car thief from Leo's past," and Mallory is Ricky's girlfriend "who fears what he'll do to get by."
Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips executive-produce the series alongside Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross. Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig are co-executive producers.
Amazon MGM Studios produces with Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc.
Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "Criminal"?