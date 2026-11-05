Prime Video's Criminal Sets Release Date: See Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Emilia Clarke And More In First Trailer

Prime Video's star-packed adaption of a popular graphic novel series will start streaming just after the new year, TVLine has learned.

"Criminal," which stars Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy"), Adria Arjona ("Andor"), and Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") among others, will begin streaming on Wednesday, January 13, 2027.

The show is based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' comics of the same name, and it will be released in two parts. The four-episode Part 1, "Coward," will drop on January 13. Part 2, "Lawless," also consists of four episodes and will begin streaming on Wednesday, January 27.

In addition to Hunnam, Arjona, and Clarke, the cast includes: Luke Evans ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under"), Kadeem Hardison ("A Different World"), John Hawkes ("Eastbound & Down"), Logan Browning ("Dear White People"), and Gus Halper ("Law & Order: Organized Crime").

Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Garrett Hedlund ("Tulsa King"), Michael Mando ("Better Call Saul"), Taylor Selé ("BMF"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Dark Matter"), Marvin Jones III ("Black Lightning"), and Pat Healy ("Station 19") will recur or guest-star.