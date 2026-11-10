What To Watch Tuesday: VisionQuest Finale, Grammy Night On DWTS, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "VisionQuest" wraps up, "Dancing With the Stars" celebrates Grammy Night, and "NCIS" hosts a family reunion.
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Showtimes for November 10, 2026
Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death
The docuseries offers an unflinching portrait of masculinity in the influencer age, where extreme biohacking, online performance, and a series of suspicious deaths converge.
Janelle James: How Romantic
In her debut hour-long stand-up special, "Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James sounds off on body counts, bank accounts, and why women should wrestle men.
Ludwig
When a sushi bar turns into a crime scene, an unlikely witness helps John in both of his investigations.
Phony
Sonny skips school with Mallory, and Ellen investigates Sonny’s suspicious behavior.
Reasonable Doubt
The Stewart Firm calls in an unlikely ally as the defense begins their case.
Best Medicine
Martin becomes concerned when during the Port Wenn Revolutionary War reenactment, some of the citizens start displaying tremors and odder-than-usual behavior.
Bobby's Triple Threat
Season 5 finale: An OG Iron Chef is ready to show Bobby Flay's Titans who's boss.
Dancing With the Stars
The remaining seven couples celebrate Grammy Night with show-stopping performances inspired by iconic Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning artists, songs, and unforgettable moments in music history.
Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter
Featuring new interviews with cast members from all four cities — New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami — alongside the producers, executives, journalists, and cultural commentators who witnessed its evolution, this six-week event examines the franchise's influence on entertainment, music, and popular culture.
NCIS
When the team finds an 8-year-old girl, Chloe (guest star Kinley Andreen, aka Katrina Law's daughter), hiding alone in her apartment and her Marine mother missing, they discover the shy witness is hiding a surprising skill that just might crack the case wide open.
The Real Housewives of New York CIty
The laughs are short-lived at a comedy show when Daisy confronts Erika.
Big Bargain Holiday Showdown
In each episode, two teams of friends, family, and neighbors will battle to prove who has the most holiday spirit without blowing their shoestring budget; Tara Lipinski hosts.
Bobby Flay's The Line
Season 1 finale: Time is not on their side when the clock gets the best of the chefs in a Cantonese cook-off between Bobby Flay's home team and Dale Talde's visiting line.
The Curse of Oak Island
Season 14 premiere: As Rick, Marty, and Craig relaunch the team's quest to find the legendary treasure, they are rocked by new discoveries in the Money Pit and in the massive boulder feature on Lot 8.
Doc
Revelations about Amy's brain health put her future at Westside in jeopardy, and Gina pushes the limits of medicine to revive a patient who seems beyond saving.
NCIS: New York
When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene.
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
VisionQuest
Series finale: Vision finally comes face-to-face with the mysterious client that put a bounty on his head.
The Golden Life
After a tense night, Dorinda is determined to pull off the perfect Palm Beach hat luncheon for the ladies, but tensions flare when Sonja arrives fashionably late.
Michael Strahan's Iconic Fashion
In the first of a three-part series, Michael Strahan meets style icons who have captivated our collective imagination and redefined how we dress, featuring interviews with Tommy Hilfiger, Heidi Klum, Dwyane Wade, and Molly Rogers.
NCIS: Origins
In 1993, the team's investigation into the murder of a con woman hits close to home for Lala, and in the present, Gibbs and Bishop team up for an intense interrogation.