10 Forgotten Sci-Fi TV Shows That Deserve More Fans

If shows like "Firefly" taught TV fans anything, it's that great sci-fi doesn't always get the runway it deserves. A show can launch with Ridley Scott behind the camera or millions of viewers on its first night, go on to win an Emmy, and still leave the public conversation. That's what happened to the shows on this list.

None of these 10 projects got the following they deserved. Some were canceled within just weeks of premiering. One wrapped its final season, then waited more than two years for an American release, while another was renewed, then actually un-renewed. (Yes, really.) All of them hold up, and thankfully, most are still a click or two away on a streamer.

Beyond that, the shows don't have that much in common. There's an animated odyssey across a planet where the plants have plans, a British thriller with a time loop, a "Battlestar Galactica" prequel about the first Cylon, and a mystery about retirees with a secret doorway to another world. Here are 10 sci-fi shows that unquestionably deserve more fans and more love.