Bill Paxton And Brendan Fraser Starred In A Forgotten Western Series With An All-Star Cast

The world will remember the Alamo, but it has completely forgotten "Texas Rising."

In 2015, History bet on the team behind its highly acclaimed Western "Hatfields & McCoys" to craft a five-part saga dramatizing the Texas Revolution. The series picked up after the fall of the Alamo and followed General Sam Houston (Bill Paxton, who also starred in "Hatfields & McCoys") on his quest to secure Texan independence and defend the fledgling republic against Mexican and Native American forces. The series had the sweeping historical scope of TV's most successful Westerns, but "Texas Rising" was not destined to join their ranks. Reviewers panned the show, calling out its languid pacing, poorly written dialogue, and overreliance on reductive stereotypes. The series holds a 19% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its poor reception, "Texas Rising" boasted an all-star cast. Paxton was joined by Brendan Fraser, Chad Michael Murray, Crispin Glover, Thomas Jane, Ray Liotta, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and more. The series also featured two "Lost" alums, Jeff Fahey and Jeremy Davies, as well as Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose commitment to "Texas Rising" forced him to abandon a role on "Shameless."