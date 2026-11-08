Quote Of The Day By Kurt Russell: 'Age Is A Reality, But It's Not..'

Kurt Russell had his breakthrough as a child actor in the ABC Western series "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters." This marked the beginning of a long and significant career that is still flourishing.

After signing a contract with Walt Disney Productions in the 1960s, Russell went on to star in films like "Now You See Him, Now You Don't" and "The Strongest Man in the World." After a string of projects, Russell played the iconic Snake Plissken in John Carpenter's "Escape from New York" and its sequel "Escape from L.A."

Russell's filmography boasts varied genre titles including "Big Trouble in Little China," "The Thing," "Backdraft," "Vanilla Sky," "The Hateful Eight," and "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood." Russell also played Col. Jack O'Neill in Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," which became a beloved television franchise starting with "Stargate SG-1," easily one of the best Syfy shows of all time. Additionally, the actor played Ego the Living Planet in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2."

On the television front, Russell belted out an unforgettable performance in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." His television credits are as extensive as his film appearances, including shows like "The Fugitive," "Gilligan's Island," the ABC TV movie "Elvis," "What If...?" and "The Madison."

Russell brings a one-of-a-kind star power to the screen while flexing astounding genre versatility, which is why he is today's quote of the day.