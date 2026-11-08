Quote Of The Day By Kurt Russell: 'Age Is A Reality, But It's Not..'
Kurt Russell had his breakthrough as a child actor in the ABC Western series "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters." This marked the beginning of a long and significant career that is still flourishing.
After signing a contract with Walt Disney Productions in the 1960s, Russell went on to star in films like "Now You See Him, Now You Don't" and "The Strongest Man in the World." After a string of projects, Russell played the iconic Snake Plissken in John Carpenter's "Escape from New York" and its sequel "Escape from L.A."
Russell's filmography boasts varied genre titles including "Big Trouble in Little China," "The Thing," "Backdraft," "Vanilla Sky," "The Hateful Eight," and "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood." Russell also played Col. Jack O'Neill in Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," which became a beloved television franchise starting with "Stargate SG-1," easily one of the best Syfy shows of all time. Additionally, the actor played Ego the Living Planet in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2."
On the television front, Russell belted out an unforgettable performance in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." His television credits are as extensive as his film appearances, including shows like "The Fugitive," "Gilligan's Island," the ABC TV movie "Elvis," "What If...?" and "The Madison."
Russell brings a one-of-a-kind star power to the screen while flexing astounding genre versatility, which is why he is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Kurt Russell
"Age is a reality, but it's not something that ever ruled my life. It's kind of like when you're an actor, your hair color is never the same, the length is never the same, your face isn't the same, your body language isn't the same, your age isn't even the same."
The above quote is from Russell's 2026 interview with AARP. When asked whether age has made things easier for him, Russell said that aging "is just a part of life" and that he doesn't look at age as a number.
Per Russell, aging is an inevitable reality that hasn't dictated his choices or actions, as he likens this natural process to the expected fluctuations that every actor undergoes over time.
Deeper meaning of Kurt Russell's quote — aging is a natural process that shouldn't limit or dictate your goals
Although aging can bring about a drastic shift in perspective in some people, Russell maintained that he hasn't altered his goals or perspective solely because he has reached a certain age. "I still don't feel any different in terms of what I'm doing, in terms of the interest in it, the fun of it," Russell stated. "Ours is an interesting industry in that regard."
Russell went on to explain that age hasn't made him more "selective" about roles — instead, he is more receptive to trying new things. Using "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" as an example, Russell touched upon the experience of playing the older version of Lee Shaw, whose younger counterpart is played by his son Wyatt Russell.
"He [Wyatt] plays him [Lee] young; I played him old. In a big, epic scope thing, a fun kind of monsterverse world," Russell continued. "The opportunity to be the same character and play it with Wyatt was one that presented itself to me, and I didn't want to pass that up."
More quotes from Kurt Russell
- "[On the temptation to revisit iconic roles] Once it's done, it's done. Time to forget it. That's the greatest thing about our business, and also the most difficult. When I finished doing 'Hateful Eight,' I was so sorrowful. It was such an amazingly positive experience, I didn't want it to end. But that's just part of this business. Sometimes the circus has to move on, and you're not going to be leaving town with it this time." — from a 2019 interview with Men's Health
- "[On reading the scripts for 'The Madison'] They were just so good and was an opportunity for me, on a personal level, as an actor, to play something that is awfully close to myself, in terms of the familiarity that I could feel for what he [Taylor Sheridan] was writing. It hit me hard. I just thought it would be a wonderful thing to be a part of and looked forward to really working with Michelle [Pfeiffer] again. And it was no let down." — from a 2026 interview with The Wrap
- "[On the ambiguous ending of 'The Thing'] John [Carpenter] and I talked about the ending of that movie for a long, long time. We'd trade ideas for the end. John was concerned about doing a movie that you would see for two hours plus and bring you back to square one. We tried different things and I just remember finally saying, 'John, I think this comes back to square one. I think that's what it does.' The only thing I could do was finish it with, 'Why don't we just sit here for a while and see what happens?' It was the thing that it called for." — from Josh Horowitz's interview with Russell (via Syfy)