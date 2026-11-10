CIA's Nick Gehlfuss On Bill's Identity Crisis And How Far He'll Go For The Truth: 'Bill Is Questioning If He's A Psychopath'

TVLINE | Bill chases Vincente to a factory and there's a moment where he has a gun pointed on his target. Is he really thinking of killing the guy right then and there? Is he capable of that?

There's so much adrenaline, and the man tried to kill him multiple times. Let's not forget he tried to kill him at the cemetery in the first episode of our season, when we established who Vincente was. It would be enough for Bill, as a law enforcement man, to want to capture someone who got away from him, because he got away when he dove off the bridge. And then he finds out how wrapped up Vincente is into all this, and so it's adrenaline on top of this identity crisis Bill is in because he thinks Vincente potentially murdered his father. He thinks Vincente was potentially a better son to his father, or the son that his father never had. But he has the answers that Bill so desperately needs and wants. And so, if Colin didn't show up and stop him, it could have been a moment where he regretted what he could have done.

TVLINE | Bill does not give Vincente over to the FBI. Instead, he locks him away and no one knows about it, not even Colin. How far is Bill willing to go to get the information he wants?

I think Bill is willing to get rid of anyone or anything in his way to figure these answers out, and he's not going to stop until he does. It's going to take a toll on him. It's gonna be a matter of time before people find out. He is lying to expert liars. He has now divided himself from his partner. It's one thing for a partner to protect their partner from others. It's another thing to protect your partner from themselves, and of course that only works if the partner allows it. Bill is not allowing it. Colin's right. Bill has not taken the advice of Carl Shannon, his father's partner back in this Operation Palomar. He said, "You don't wanna go down this road. You won't like where it leads." And Vincente says something similar, and Colin also says, "You don't wanna go to the place it's gonna take to break a man like Vincente." Bill is not listening to anyone, clearly. Bill is severely being tested here. What will he do? That's what fans must tune in to see.

TVLINE | Speaking of this partnership, how has Bill's opinion of Colin changed since last season? Where do these guys stand in Season 2?

I think they're best friends, and they realize that whether they get all gushy about it or not. Bill committed to the CIA for a reason, [even] when he had a promotion at the end of Season 1. I don't think it was just the difference in work. It was this partnership. And so whether Bill knows he can lean on Colin to the fullest degree or not, Colin's there for him, and right now [Bill's] not letting him be.

But I do think they are a fantastic team. They do protect themselves from others quite well. They've saved each other's lives. They've confided in one another, and they've been through a hell of a lot. They're soldiers together and they've been through the trenches, of sorts, and whether they talk about that out loud or not, it's all there. I think they have a wonderful partnership, but like I said, the partnership only works when both of them are allowing it to work, and Bill is certainly the one spiraling. He's got this identity crisis going on and he's in chaos, and he can't see reason. So a man that totally understands law, and cause and effect in all of this, he's not able to see that right now. He's blind to it. He's not doing what's best for himself even though he thinks he is.