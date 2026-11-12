What To Watch Thursday: Stabler Returns To SVU, The Good Daughter Premiere, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Stabler and Benson reunite on "SVU," "The Good Daughter" premieres on streaming, and "Mormon Wives" gets an Orange County spin-off.
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Showtimes for November 12, 2026
Allen
Twenty years after an encounter with an alien changed his life, a man (T.J. Power) is reunited with his extraterrestrial childhood friend, whose unexpected return brings new complications.
Blue Lights
Season 4 premiere: The section is challenged by escalating tensions at a community event.
The Good Daughter
Series premiere: Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte — now a lawyer like her father — is the first witness on the scene.
The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder
The docuseries follows Greater Manchester detectives investigating the discovery of a dismembered human torso in the woods near Salford, with few initial clues and more body parts turning up as the search for a killer intensifies.
The Kardashians
Kris is hurt when Kim moves forward with a biography without her longtime manager’s guidance, threatening to derail the family Easter celebration in Palm Springs.
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
The pups crash-land on a mysterious dinosaur island and meet a new friend, Rex, a dino-expert pup who knows the island like the back of his paw.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County
Series premiere: A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity.
9-1-1
The 118 races to help a father and son after a harrowing tree-mulcher accident. Meanwhile, Athena and Newell work to crack a puzzling homicide case, Buck weighs how best to support Theo, and a life-or-death decision tests Chimney’s family ties.
A Royal Stables Christmas
A woman falls for a charming horseman at an equestrian training center, only to discover he's hiding a royal secret; Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti star.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Ruben butt heads when Georgie crashes Ruben's business class, and Mandy encourages Connor to attend his high school reunion.
Hell's Kitchen
The red team gains a new member, while a nasty cut puts another chef's spot in Hell's Kitchen at serious risk.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The two-part Season 20 reunion concludes as Emily and Gina’s friendships with Heather reach their breaking point.
Scrabble
Contestants jump to create the highest-scoring words and land in the final round for a chance to win $10,000.
The Traitors: New Blood
After last week's "Toxic Toast," the faithfuls try to clear the air and banish another traitor ahead of next week's finale.
Thursday Night Football
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders battle their NFC East rivals the New York Giants to kick off Week 10.
Eternally Yours
Jesse contemplates whether it’s finally time to tell Phyllis his secret, and Max and Emma navigate their first big relationship hurdle.
9-1-1: Nashville
Don turns to Rogue for advice as he navigates a personal predicament, Rogue works to get closer to The Pharaoh, and tensions rise at Nashville Dispatch between Cammie and Dr. Zellner.
Elsbeth
When a Coney Island champion dies after a donut-eating contest, Elsbeth enters the world of competitive eating, where an eager superfan (Sam Richardson) is a little too hungry for the top spot.
Law & Order: SVU
When questions arise about a conviction from one of Benson's earliest cases, she reunites with Stabler to uncover the truth. As the squad follows new leads, the pair must confront the consequences of the choices they made as young detectives.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Season 5 finale: The final remaining recruits must maintain their cover under the onslaught of enemy questioning and increasingly brutal punishments during a multi-stage interrogation process, including confinement and distressing sounds.
Trivial Pursuit
A librarian and a physician battle head-to-head in the six iconic Trivial Pursuit categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
War
As the trial begins, Morgan faces pointed questioning from Budgie about Carla’s involvement in the early days of Zephyr. Meanwhile, Johnny is tasked with finding proof of a potentially damaging financial transaction.
Southern Charm
Season 12 premiere: Salley and Austen attempt to define their situationship, and Venita hosts a garden party and sets her sights on Whitner, but it’s her old friend Allie who catches his eye instead. Plus, Shep reveals details about Allie’s dating history.
Cupertino
Michael and Olivia try to save art and original music by suing an AI-music studio that is releasing copycat songs and negatively impacting legendary rapper YUNGWOOD's (Method Man) streaming revenue.
Grey's Anatomy
Jo faces a life-or-death crisis when a house call goes wrong, and Ben meets Bailey's new study partner. Meanwhile, Blue struggles with an unexpected family issue.
Law & Order
When a medical student is found dead under suspicious circumstances, Walker and Calvino uncover a shocking motive.