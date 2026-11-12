What To Watch Thursday: Stabler Returns To SVU, The Good Daughter Premiere, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: Stabler and Benson reunite on "SVU," "The Good Daughter" premieres on streaming, and "Mormon Wives" gets an Orange County spin-off.

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