Sean Bean's 16-Episode Historical Drama From The '90s Was Based On A Popular Book Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sean Bean is no stranger to TV shows based on popular books, and we're not talking about "Game of Thrones." While a lot of fans first took notice of him when he played Boromir in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Bean's big break came when he played a soldier in an epic British television franchise. In 1993, he made his debut as Richard Sharpe, a fictional hero created by author Bernard Cornwell for his acclaimed "Sharpe" novel series. The acclaimed historical drama show originally ran from 1993 to 1997 before returning for a couple of two-part TV movies in 2006 and 2008.

Sharpe is a no-nonsense working-class soldier fighting in the Napoleonic Wars who saves the life of the future Duke of Wellington and is promoted to lieutenant as a result. Put in charge of a ragtag unit of 95th Rifles marksmen, he leads his men through many perilous missions across Portugal and Spain. Bean called it "a fantastic role" in an interview with the fan website The Compleat Sean Bean, adding that it's "something I look back on with great fondness." When asked if Sharpe was the character he felt most proud of, Bean said, "I suppose it probably is, bearing in mind the length of time I was involved with it and the whole adventure of it."