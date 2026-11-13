What To Watch Friday: Avengers Endgame: Encore On Disney+, Anthony Mackie/Jamie Dornan Thriller, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Avengers Endgame: Encore" hits Disney+, Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan headline Apple's "12 12 12," and Amy Acker searches for a "Christmas Cowboy."
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Showtimes for November 13, 2026
12 12 12
Series premiere: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as a disgraced FBI agent and career criminal, respectively, locked in a cat-and-mouse game surrounding a daring bank heist in Zurich.
Avengers Endgame: Encore
Revisit "Avengers: Endgame" with this extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, including four new scenes that tie directly into "Avengers: Doomsday" (which hits theaters December 18).
Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook
Culinary icons Roy Choi and Martin Yan school Nora, who makes a life-changing decision.
Being Heumann
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann (Ruth Madeley) leads a coalition of protesters in the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, refusing to leave until a government bureaucrat (Mark Ruffalo) takes action.
Dexter: Resurrection
Dexter closes in on a ruthless killer terrorizing the city, but a fleeting clue is all he has to go on; mounting pressure, old rivals, and dangerous suspects threaten to derail Dexter's hunt.
The End of Oak Street
After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together; Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor star.
Heartland
A former country superstar (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her niece's disappearance.
Kill Jackie
Sean and Fred’s deal falls apart, while tensions mount between Jackie, Gwen, Zigor, and Sam.
MobLand
Frankie goes full nuclear, kicking a plan into gear; Eddie is tasked with a final chance to prove his worth as Maeve and Conrad chase one last mad score.
Nocturne
Saga inches closer to Jurek while a risky plan takes shape to ensnare his messenger.
Russell Brand: Open Secret
From comedy stardom to a criminal trial, this documentary charts Russell Brand's meteoric rise and steep fall following allegations of sexual offenses.
Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy
Snoopy lands on Santa's naughty list and has just 12 days to prove he's a good beagle, discovering along the way that Christmas is about more than presents.
Tulsa King
Dwight sees his enemies multiplying — and closing in.
YAGA
Rapp draws close to Katherine while circling the question: Who is Baba Yaga?
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Billy Porter, and Lili Taylor spin the wheel for charity.
Happy's Place
When Bobbie is asked on a date by a customer (James Denton), she's unsure of how to handle this new situation; Steve brings in a baby duck who imprinted on him, and he tries to hide it from Bobbie.
My Christmas Cowboy
A small-town news producer (Amy Acker) reconnects with her former college crush, now a celebrity host (Luke Macfarlane), when he returns to Texas and is enlisted to emcee her family's annual holiday event; Sara Canning co-stars.
Sheriff Country
When a dangerous case hits close to home for Hank, Mickey and the team race to protect someone he loves while uncovering the secrets that may have put him in danger.
Newlyweds
A therapy session with Claudia reveals some surprising secrets about Jeanie and James' whirlwind romance.
Fire Country
When a dangerous electrical surge sparks a devastating fire at Eve’s apartment complex, Station 42 races to save trapped residents, and they begin to question what is straining Edgewater’s aging power grid.
Boston Blue
When Boston P.D. discovers a baby abandoned in a food delivery robot, Danny’s anger causes him to slip back into his old rule-breaking ways; Sean and Jonah search for a fellow officer who went AWOL.
The Rainmaker
Victor finds himself in trouble at Medford, putting the pressure on Rudy to get the class certified; someone lets themselves into Bruiser's house.
S.W.A.T.: Exiles
Sammy steps up to lead the team through its most delicate hostage situation yet when a former student returns to his old campus armed and hunting the people who failed him.