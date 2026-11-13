What To Watch Friday: Avengers Endgame: Encore On Disney+, Anthony Mackie/Jamie Dornan Thriller, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Avengers Endgame: Encore" hits Disney+, Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan headline Apple's "12 12 12," and Amy Acker searches for a "Christmas Cowboy."

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