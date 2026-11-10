Blue Lights Season 4: Who's 'More Lost' Than Ever? Who's Found A 'Calling'? Who'll 'Give His Life' To Blackthorn? Watch A Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
It's almost time to go back on patrol with our Police Service of Northern Ireland favorites, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at what the "Blue Lights" crew will be up to when the series returns to BritBox on Thursday, November 12.
"In Season 4, all of our officers are now thinking about the future," series co-creator Declan Lawn says in the video above. "They're starting to think, intuitively, about whereabouts in this police service they might end up."
We quickly get a hint about what's ahead for Grace (played by Siân Brooke), in a clip that shows her co-worker/boyfriend Stevie (Martin McCann) excitedly announcing to the group that she's been promoted to detective constable.
After working the child-protection case in Season 3, Brooke says in the video, Grace has "found her calling in that." And now that she's back on the beat, "I think she's torn in terms of where she wants to be."
She teases: "She's really tested again, this time around."
What happens in Blue Lights Season 4?
The show's Season 4 synopsis states that, three years into their roles as response officers, Grace, Tommy, and Annie (Katherine Devlin) "are operating at their limit, facing a new threat on the streets that the police can barely control." Elsewhere in the six-episode season, the synopsis hints, Gerry's murder trial "exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret that leads to chaos both inside the police and across the criminal underworld."
Nathan Braniff, who plays Tommy, says his character has settled in and made an internal commitment to his role on the force. "It's where he wants to be, it's what he wants to do," Braniff says. "He's going to give his life to this place."
Meanwhile, Annie has a very rough go in the upcoming season. "If anything, she's more lost than she's ever been," Devlin previews, just before we watch Annie raise an uncomfortable question during a briefing. "She's also questioning the institution itself."
In addition to Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin, Martin McCann, and Nathan Braniff, the series also stars Hannah McClean, John Lynch, Andi Osho, Joanne Crawford, and Richard Dormer.
The fourth season of "Blue Lights" will premiere on Thursday, November 12. Episodes follow weekly.
Press PLAY on the video above to see what the gang's up to this season, then hit the comments with your thoughts!