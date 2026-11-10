Blue Lights Season 4: Who's 'More Lost' Than Ever? Who's Found A 'Calling'? Who'll 'Give His Life' To Blackthorn? Watch A Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

It's almost time to go back on patrol with our Police Service of Northern Ireland favorites, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at what the "Blue Lights" crew will be up to when the series returns to BritBox on Thursday, November 12.

"In Season 4, all of our officers are now thinking about the future," series co-creator Declan Lawn says in the video above. "They're starting to think, intuitively, about whereabouts in this police service they might end up."

We quickly get a hint about what's ahead for Grace (played by Siân Brooke), in a clip that shows her co-worker/boyfriend Stevie (Martin McCann) excitedly announcing to the group that she's been promoted to detective constable.

After working the child-protection case in Season 3, Brooke says in the video, Grace has "found her calling in that." And now that she's back on the beat, "I think she's torn in terms of where she wants to be."

She teases: "She's really tested again, this time around."