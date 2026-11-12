Save The Dates: Elizabeth Banks' Apple TV Comedy, Snoop Dogg's NBC Christmas Special, And More
Elizabeth Banks will be doing just fine in the new year: Her new Apple TV comedy "She's Fine" will premiere Wednesday, January 27 on the streamer with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the March 24 finale.
Banks stars as Heidi, who is "fresh off a messy divorce" and "sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids," per the official description. "But when she stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend's perpetually single son."
Ted Danson ("A Man on the Inside") co-stars as Heidi's father, with Katey Sagal ("The Conners") as his new girlfriend and Rob Delaney ("Catastrophe") as the son of Sagal's character. The supporting cast also includes Jared Goldstein, Spencer Moss, Titus Collier, and Thaddaeus Collier. Liz Heldens ("Will Trent") and Matt Ward ("Madam Secretary") serve as co-creators and showrunners.
Apple TV has also released a number of first-look photos from the series, which you can see above and below.
In other scheduling news...
- Snoop Dogg will host a new NBC Christmas special, "Christmas With Snoop," airing Wednesday, December 2 at 10 p.m. In the special, "Snoop is excited to make new Christmas traditions as he spends part of the holiday in his plush hotel suite celebrating with friends and loved ones." The special will feature appearances and musical performances by Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Devine, Anelise Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson, Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and Martha Stewart.
- The HBO comedy series "It's Florida, Man" will return for Season 3 on Friday, December 4 at 10 p.m. The six-episode season will air weekly through January 8.
- The Acorn TV crime drama "Art Detectives," starring Stephen Moyer, will return for a two-part special airing Monday, December 7 and December 14 on the streamer. In it, "a wealthy antiquities collector is murdered, and DI Palmer and DC Malik soon realize it's much more than a burglary gone wrong, as they embark on one of their most challenging cases yet."
- Netflix's senior dating show "The Later Daters" will return Wednesday, December 30 for a celebrity-filled Season 2, following Christie Brinkley, Margaret Cho, Vivica A. Fox, Caroline Rhea, and Kesha's mother Pebe Sebert as they "open their hearts to a whole new dating world, guided once again by Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and relationship coach Logan Ury."
- The Paramount+ docuseries "The Elite: Army Rangers" will debut Tuesday, December 8 on the streamer. Narrated by Sterling K. Brown, the four-part series "delivers an unprecedented look inside U.S. Army Ranger School, one of the world's most demanding leadership courses." Watch a trailer here: