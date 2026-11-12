Save The Dates: Elizabeth Banks' Apple TV Comedy, Snoop Dogg's NBC Christmas Special, And More

Elizabeth Banks will be doing just fine in the new year: Her new Apple TV comedy "She's Fine" will premiere Wednesday, January 27 on the streamer with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the March 24 finale.

Banks stars as Heidi, who is "fresh off a messy divorce" and "sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids," per the official description. "But when she stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend's perpetually single son."

Ted Danson ("A Man on the Inside") co-stars as Heidi's father, with Katey Sagal ("The Conners") as his new girlfriend and Rob Delaney ("Catastrophe") as the son of Sagal's character. The supporting cast also includes Jared Goldstein, Spencer Moss, Titus Collier, and Thaddaeus Collier. Liz Heldens ("Will Trent") and Matt Ward ("Madam Secretary") serve as co-creators and showrunners.

Apple TV has also released a number of first-look photos from the series, which you can see above and below.

Apple TV