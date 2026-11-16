What To Watch Monday: FBI Brings Back Nina, The Voice Live Shows Continue, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase returns to "FBI," the "Voice" live shows roll on, and an "SVU" veteran visits "CIA."
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Showtimes for November 16, 2026
Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie
The documentary chronicles Darius Rucker's journey from his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina to global superstardom with Hootie & the Blowfish and his subsequent reinvention as a country music star.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Jean helps Caron investigate when a murdered woman is found wearing a rare black pearl necklace Jean sold her the day before.
The Mob
Season 1 finale: One Family member gets down and dirty to prove their worth to The Don, and then the final four Family members are sent into the streets of a local Italian town.
This Is Not a Murder Mystery
Season 1 finale: It's opening night, and the world's most extravagant art lovers gather, ready to turn surrealism into gold. But as the gala begins, the night takes an unexpected turn, and secrets are revealed.
Below Deck
Matt throws Alex under the bus, knowing that Alex is already on thin ice with Kerry, and Rosa and Kaylee are fed up with Rainbeau’s micromanaging.
Crime and Punishment in America
Directed by Lynn Novick and executive-produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, this eight-part docuseries explores the history of criminal justice in America — from the pre-colonial period to 21st century mass incarceration.
FBI
After the murder of an online influencer, the team discovers that one of their cameras captured video of a criminal on the Most Wanted list. The team works alongside Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) to intercept him before he disappears.
Holiday Baking Championship
Host Jesse Palmer asks the 10 remaining bakers to create snow globe trifles and decorate the top with a holiday scene that depicts a personal memory.
Name That Tune
Olympians Ilia Malinin and Laila Edwards speed to the finish line for charity.
Private Eyes West Coast
The internet has accused a star cheerleader of murdering her beloved coach, so her father hires Shade and Angie to clear his daughter's name.
St. Denis Medical
Alex and Ron spar in front of a group of teens visiting the hospital, Joyce and Matt work on an important speech, and Bruce takes a troubled youth under his wing.
Monday Night Football
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers look for their first win of the season as they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
For the first time since the divorce, Monica is in a serious relationship, and Reggie is having trouble accepting it.
America's Funniest People
Hosted by Ms. Pat, this comedy competition pits three content creators against one another for a cash prize, with outrageous pranks, wild stunts, savage jokes, and viral-worthy antics.
CIA
Bill and Colin go deep undercover to stop a group of international class warriors planning a violent attack that will be streamed live to millions. Octavio Pisano ("Law & Order: SVU") guest-stars.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight iconic stars from the '90s including Sisqó, Stephen Baldwin, Jasmine Guy, and Kel Mitchell compete to win up to $1 million for charity.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When a famous Canadian stand-up comic drops dead at the Rogers Centre, Graff and Bateman are brought in to investigate.
Still Flipping Out
Season 1 finale: Jeff moves into his new house, but without one of his core team members.
Sweet Deceit: Holiday
Host Josh Peck and cake artist Ashley Holt welcome three contestants dressed as Santa and his helpers.
The Voice
The live shows continue as artists from the two remaining teams hit the stage for a nostalgic night of Y2K-themed performances.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
A 22-year-old college student vanishes from her boyfriend's home in the Ozarks. A week later, her body is found off a remote highway, launching a case that would baffle investigators for years.
Line of Fire
Jane and Russ, following a felon's tip about stashed evidence, wind up in a life-or-death situation. Mike and Micah clash over a scandal involving the First Daughter.