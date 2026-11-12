The Rings Of Power Season 3 Killed Off A Major Tolkien Character Off-Screen

Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3 – "The Secret Fire"

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3, the Secret Fire reveals to Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) that the long-anticipated second Blue Wizard in Rhûn died before the "Rings of Power" story started — seconds after the character is first revealed in a flashback. Season 3 has delivered some shocking deaths that no one saw coming, and this one was another surprise.

In the rapid-fire scene, we learn that the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) is Pallando, one of Tolkien's two Blue Wizards. We also find out that Pallando betrayed and murdered his erstwhile companion (presumably Alatar, the other Blue Wizard). The vile event is even credited as the very act that turned Rhûn into a desert.

It's important to remember that this part of Gandalf's story is being invented for the show. Tolkien never wrote about Gandalf being in Middle-earth during the Second Age — or traveling in the eastern regions of Rhûn, for that matter. But the connection between the Wizard and the Secret Fire is vintage Tolkienian lore and goes right back to Gandalf's confrontation with the Balrog in the author's original writings.

In the Amazon show, the hot holy presence first appears to Gandalf out in the deserts of Rhûn. And if you're wondering what this strange burning presence is in the first place, the Secret Fire is a vague term Tolkien uses to represent the creative power of Ilúvatar, the monotheistic, God-like Creator of his world. As the author writes early in "The Silmarillion," "The Secret Fire was sent to burn at the heart of the World; and it was called Eä."