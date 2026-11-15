Star Trek's William Shatner Was In A Fan-Favorite Stephen King Syfy Series
Though he's synonymous with one of TV's most recognizable heroes, William Shatner has boldly gone villainous on many occasions. One notable turn was in a guest-starring role on Syfy's "Haven" as the prime antagonist Croatoan.
The series inspired by Stephen King's 2005 novel "The Colorado Kid" takes place in a coastal town in Maine called Haven. When the townsfolk start to display mysterious and dangerous abilities, referred to as "troubles," FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose) and local police officer Nathan Wuornos (Lucas Bryant) try to find the source.
"Haven" aired on Syfy from 2010 to 2015, mainly sticking to a monster-of-the-week formula. But, like many other long-form mystery-box shows, there was an overarching mythology that drew the characters toward an inevitable face-off with a shadowy puppet master. In this case, it was Shatner's interdimensional baddie Croatoan. In stark contrast with Captain Kirk's charismatic and sometimes reckless nature to uphold his duty to his crew, Croatoan is an isolated, ancient force driven by a selfish goal to use the "troubles" of others for his gain. However, both characters share a propulsive sense of sheer will that, for Kirk, shows up through cunning collaboration — whereas Croatoan is a super-powered manipulator, more in line with a "Star Trek" villain.
Shatner appeared in the final four episodes of "Haven" Season 5, which served as the series' final act.
Shatner's sophistication had an effect on everyone
Many who've watched William Shatner over his career know his distinctive screen presence and suave line-delivery cadence. But would this acting style work on a show like "Haven," where he's supposed to be a menacing, god-like entity? The answer turned out to be yes... mostly.
When Croatoan's on-screen reveal finally came in Episode 23 of Season 5, some fans who engaged with the show online described being more charmed by Shatner than intimidated by his character. After so much buildup of Croatoan's malevolent influence, the choice to go with Shatner was seen by some as going warp speed into subversive territory.
"Each time I watch 'Haven' final season [it's] hard to believe William Shatner played the [villain]," wrote one fan in a "Star Trek" Facebook group in 2019. In 2025, another fan wrote on Reddit, "Yeah, Croatoan (William Shatner) always makes me laugh – it just seems a little ridiculous. But I loved the ending too!"
The cast and crew of "Haven" had their fan moments. "I flipped out because obviously I grew up watching him," said Emily Rose in a 2016 interview. "And then to... realize he's such a pro. You usually think that people who have been doing this a long time just kind of don't have to be pros anymore, and he is a pro."