Though he's synonymous with one of TV's most recognizable heroes, William Shatner has boldly gone villainous on many occasions. One notable turn was in a guest-starring role on Syfy's "Haven" as the prime antagonist Croatoan.

The series inspired by Stephen King's 2005 novel "The Colorado Kid" takes place in a coastal town in Maine called Haven. When the townsfolk start to display mysterious and dangerous abilities, referred to as "troubles," FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose) and local police officer Nathan Wuornos (Lucas Bryant) try to find the source.

"Haven" aired on Syfy from 2010 to 2015, mainly sticking to a monster-of-the-week formula. But, like many other long-form mystery-box shows, there was an overarching mythology that drew the characters toward an inevitable face-off with a shadowy puppet master. In this case, it was Shatner's interdimensional baddie Croatoan. In stark contrast with Captain Kirk's charismatic and sometimes reckless nature to uphold his duty to his crew, Croatoan is an isolated, ancient force driven by a selfish goal to use the "troubles" of others for his gain. However, both characters share a propulsive sense of sheer will that, for Kirk, shows up through cunning collaboration — whereas Croatoan is a super-powered manipulator, more in line with a "Star Trek" villain.

Shatner appeared in the final four episodes of "Haven" Season 5, which served as the series' final act.