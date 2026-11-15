Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "The Chosen" returns to Prime Video, "The Gilded Age" eyes a Presidential Dinner, and Tamera Mowry-Housley stars in a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.