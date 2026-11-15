What To Watch Sunday: The Chosen Season 6 Premiere, New Gilded Age, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "The Chosen" returns to Prime Video, "The Gilded Age" eyes a Presidential Dinner, and Tamera Mowry-Housley stars in a new Hallmark Christmas movie.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for November 15, 2026
The Chosen
Season 6 premiere: The historic events of Jesus' final day are told through the lives of those who love Him — and those who condemn Him.
Cunk on Cinema
Diane Morgan reprises her role as Philomena Cunk, exploring the history of cinema, from the invention of the camera and the French New Wave, to CGI and the future of AI.
Animal Control
The precinct hosts the annual Animal Control games and competes against the other precincts.
Christmas at Moose Lake
After a breakup sends Alyssa home to Moose Lake for Christmas, a misplaced engagement ring and an unexpected connection with Sean help her rediscover love, family, and the courage to begin again; Britt Robertson, Ryan Paevey, Natasha Henstridge, and Kevin Dillon star.
In Another Life
Two strangers (Samora Smallwood and Romaine Waite) find comfort and unexpected romance while waiting in a hospital ICU for their respective spouses to recover from life-threatening conditions.
Marshals
Andrea steps up as team leader and is instantly tested when Kayce ventures outside Marshals jurisdiction to help Mo track down his missing nephew; Belle accompanies Cal on his trip to Salt Lake City as the two grow closer.
Mistletoe and Mimosas
A business consultant (Tamera Mowry-Housley) inherits her late uncle's Christmas-themed bar and enters into a festive competition with the manager of a trendy rival club (Kristoffer Polaha), only for their rivalry to turn romantic; Jennifer Robertson co-stars.
Professor T
Murder and cryptic ciphers put Jasper, Maiya, and Dan in the crosshairs as loyalties fracture and fears of a serial killer grow.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Ashley checks out potential investment properties in Delaware, while Wendy faces accusations that she paid for her Bulgarian magazine cover; conflicting accounts of Courtney's night out with Ashley raises eyebrows.
The Simpsons
When Moe has trouble sleeping, he enrolls in a new sleep study that gives him the greatest romantic comedy dreams of his life. But unbeknownst to him, his beautiful fantasy comes at a nightmarish price.
The Gilded Age
While Ada, Marian, and Aurora try to shield Agnes from the Ladies Home Journal article, Bertha sets her sights on the Presidential Dinner.
The Institute
The Institute struggles after a setback; a desperate Luke makes a choice that may cost him everything he holds dear.
Maigret
After a wealthy businessman is killed, Guichard assigns the case to Maigret, who must trust his instincts despite pressure from his superiors.
Tracker
When Reenie enlists Colter’s help to locate her mentor’s estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark and Tammy try to set up Rhoda with a partner; David works to save the local library.
Grimsburg
The gang reminisces on their past while going through the evidence locker.
The Gold
As the police and criminal rivals close in on all fronts, the chase begins; Boyce meets an old foe.
Treasure Island
Limited series finale: Jim turns the tables in an attempt to catch up to Long John before he can leave with the treasure; back at sea, alliances fracture and reunite, binding the survivors together in a dangerous new partnership.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Season 13 finale: John Oliver hosts an in-depth, satirical look at developments from the past seven days in news, politics, and current events.