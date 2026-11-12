Survivor 51's [Spoiler] Reveals Two Unseen Plans That Could've Potentially Saved Her Game

Spoilers from Wednesday's "Survivor" below!

Like Chrissy and Coach before them, two "Survivor 51" castaways were dealt a crushing blow thanks to the game's devilish duos twist.

After Sharonda and Lewis won immunity in the three-stage immunity challenge, island besties Devin and Jelly appeared to be the easy target. But unbeknownst to the group, Jelly was still holding on to her immunity idol, and as per the rules of the twist, one idol was good to save an entire duo. When Jelly whipped out her advantage at Tribal Council, she and her partner remained safe from the vote, and it was a well-timed play: Dev and Jelly received a total of eight votes, none of which counted in the final tally. After two Shots in the Dark were played (one giving safety to Christian and Carter), only one vote remained to topple a duo's game, and that vote was for Kristin and Kilby. (Read our full recap here, then check out our exit interview with Kilby.)

Below, Kristin talks to TVLine about everything that happened at Tribal Council, her rising threat level, broken foot, and that very awkward conversation with Mike before last week's elimination.

TVLINE | Heading into Tribal Council and with of all of this permanent uncertainty swirling about — what did you think your chances were at surviving this vote?

I thought that they were approximately 1.667, right? Going into Tribal Council, I knew that my name had been floated the day before, at least, and that it was probably being floated that day as well. I had put a tricky little thing into play that didn't quite end up executing, so we didn't see it, but I had come up with the idea that, OK, I've got firepower in the form of a tethered idol, and Sharonda's got firepower in terms of the necklace. We couldn't do anything with it, unless she had given me the necklace, I had played the tethered idol on her, it saves everybody. So I came up with this just in time to signal Lewis at camp, like, "Would you... necklace?", and he went and asked somebody about it, and then we had to go to Tribal.

So at Tribal, I leaned over and, you can see me leaning over behind Maggie, whispering with Sharonda saying, "Hey, do you know if you can give up your necklace?" And she was like, "No, I don't know." Maggie hears. Maggie is like, "Don't give up your necklace. Don't let her do that." And Sharonda was like, "Well, I'm not going to," and then Jeff got involved, it became this whole thing, and I just let it die. I was like, "Nothing to see here! Not a threat, not trying to do anything sneaky, don't worry about it." So, I thought that I was in trouble. I didn't know how in trouble, and there was a lot of conversation. Christian and I were both talking about, are we each gonna play our shots? Kilby and I talked about which one of us would play [it]. It was like, we gotta do something. [It was] just figuring out what level of something to do.

TVLINE | Do you regret not pushing that further? Yes, it would've been obvious you were being sneaky, but maybe just doing it anyway?

It's so interesting because Jeff says, play your first time like it's your second time, and that has never really made sense until this moment. Then I was like, "Oh, what makes sense to me is play your first time or play every time like you know you're going back." Then you're not going to second guess. You're not going to worry if you fall on your face. You will commit to the thing and you'll be like, "Yeah, I'm coming back." It's hard when you're sitting there thinking, "Hey, this is my dream and my threat level's really high and it's skyrocketing. I should just make my threat level lower." I try not to live in regrets, right? That's just no fun. But the thing I took away was in this season, with this group of people, they thought I had an idol, they thought I had two, I could have said, "I've got four." I could have just gone big and just been like, come at me. Do you want to play with me or do you want to tango? So, we could have done it differently. I know all the things that we could have done differently. I know what I could have done differently. I know what Christian could have done differently. I know what everyone could have done differently. You know, we didn't do it.

