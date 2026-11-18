Quote Of The Day By Bryan Cranston: 'They Just Were Broken In Some Aspect And Hurting, Depressed. There Was...'
Bryan Cranston might be synonymous with Walter White from "Breaking Bad," but the actor has an incredibly robust filmography to his name. While Cranston started working in television in the late 1980s, his breakthrough role was Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle," for which he earned three Primetime Emmy nominations in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category.
Cranston went on to star in "Fallen," a supernatural miniseries like "Buffy" where he played The Devil. He also starred in "Robot Chicken," "Archer," "Better Call Saul," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and "The Studio," among others. Cranston won four Emmy Awards for his performance in "Breaking Bad" as well as winning two additional Emmys that he shared with other producers for outstanding drama series. Cranston also received Emmy nominations for "All the Way" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
In terms of film, Cranston starred in several prominent projects, including "Saving Private Ryan," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Drive," "Argo," and "Asteroid City." The actor is also known for his voice roles in "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Madagascar 3." Cranston is equally accomplished on the stage, having won a Tony Award for best actor in a play for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway version of "All the Way." He is also the recipient of the Laurence Olivier Award. Cranston brings immense versatility to the screen, along with a down-to-earth work ethos, which is why he is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Bryan Cranston
"They just were broken in some aspect and hurting, depressed. There was abandonment, and there was alcoholism that really just — just pulled the fabric of my childhood away and just frayed."
The above quote is from Cranston's interview with Diane Rehm. Speaking about his memoir, "A Life in Parts," Cranston explained that while his parents inadvertently contributed to the struggles of growing up in poverty and having to work as a child to earn a living, they weren't "bad people."
The actor actively empathized with his parents' pain, while also acknowledging the hurtful realities of their parenting that inevitably affected his childhood. "I mean, it was a challenging childhood, but — and my parents — you know, I look back on that now, and I feel sadness for a lot of wasted life, but they were not bad people," Cranston stated.
Deeper meaning of Bryan Cranston's quote — Cranston looks back on his difficult childhood with clarity and empathy
When Diane Rehm asked whether Bryan Cranston would've hypothetically chosen an extremely unethical way to earn money as a child stuck in a dysfunctional family, the actor answered in the negative. "No, I don't think that was part of my makeup," he said. Although Cranston laments the wasted potential of a childhood without the challenges he faced, he looks kindly on the people involved while sincerely acknowledging the trying circumstances.
"It was what it was. You know, children, we don't have anything to relate it to," Cranston added, noting that formative childhood experiences lack a point of reference. To elaborate on his perspective, Cranston explained that he did the best he could in that moment, and that any less-than-ideal coping mechanism that was a part of that phase was necessary to push through.
"There's a chapter in the book about my family calling me Sneaky Pete, and I think it was a coping mechanism; it was a survival mechanism to be able to get along in life," Cranston added. "And fortunately that sneakiness changed right when I realized I wanted to become an actor."
More quotes from Bryan Cranston
- "[On money as a motivator for choosing roles] Nowhere on that assessment scale is money. Money can only cloud your judgment. I'm not an enemy to money: I've had none and I've had much, and much is preferable. ... Because that's not an artistic decision: You wanna pay me that much? You got it! But no amount of money is going to make a bad script better." — from a 2014 interview with The Guardian
- "What I try to teach young actors is: Please know that without a healthy dose of luck, you will not have a career. How do you do that? I don't know. Just keep working, keep working hard, have faith." — from a 2012 interview with Daily Actor
- "[On fan interactions] You don't want to be subjected to someone's whim. You have to have certain boundaries. But to talk to fans who've felt an impact from 'Breaking Bad' or anything else, it's nice. I like it. I remember when I was doing a play in New York, and I would sign autographs afterwards, and I'd ask, 'Whose first play is this?' And I loved that. To see some 14-year-old kid, it's really cool that you'll tell people the first play you saw and I was in it." — from a 2017 interview with The Guardian