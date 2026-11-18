Bryan Cranston might be synonymous with Walter White from "Breaking Bad," but the actor has an incredibly robust filmography to his name. While Cranston started working in television in the late 1980s, his breakthrough role was Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle," for which he earned three Primetime Emmy nominations in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category.

Cranston went on to star in "Fallen," a supernatural miniseries like "Buffy" where he played The Devil. He also starred in "Robot Chicken," "Archer," "Better Call Saul," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and "The Studio," among others. Cranston won four Emmy Awards for his performance in "Breaking Bad" as well as winning two additional Emmys that he shared with other producers for outstanding drama series. Cranston also received Emmy nominations for "All the Way" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

In terms of film, Cranston starred in several prominent projects, including "Saving Private Ryan," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Drive," "Argo," and "Asteroid City." The actor is also known for his voice roles in "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Madagascar 3." Cranston is equally accomplished on the stage, having won a Tony Award for best actor in a play for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway version of "All the Way." He is also the recipient of the Laurence Olivier Award. Cranston brings immense versatility to the screen, along with a down-to-earth work ethos, which is why he is today's quote of the day.