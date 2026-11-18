What To Watch Wednesday: Taylor Swift Returns To CMAs, Madden Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Taylor Swift returns to the CMAs stage, Nicolas Cage plays "Madden" on Prime Video, and Netflix invites competitors to "Win the Mall."
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Showtimes for November 18, 2026
All the Queen's Men
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
All's Fair
Liberty’s newfound confidence sends shockwaves through the firm, and the ladies discover that hiring an HR director may have been their biggest mistake yet.
Guarding Stars
Sparks fly when a bodyguard (Leighton Meester) is assigned to protect an action star (Jared Padalecki) over the holidays; Andie MacDowell co-stars.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel catches up with a lost love, and Sauron catches up to her. Then Númenor's tensions spark a surprising proposal, and Thrain grows ruthless in his pursuit.
Madden
Nicolas Cage stars as legendary football coach and commentator John Madden, chronicling his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Raiders owner Al Davis (Christian Bale), broadcasting career, and creation of the Madden NFL video game franchise.
Rivals
Secrets are exposed at the Hunt Ball, and Taggie is at a crossroads about her future.
Sacrifice
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Stick
Pryce tries everything to recruit a swing coach, and Santi gets pulled deeper into the PGA machine.
Win the Mall
Series premiere: This high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they'll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another.
The 60th Annual CMA Awards
Country music's biggest night, hosted by Lainey Wilson, will feature the return of Taylor Swift, performing at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years.
Chicago Med
Goodwin and Charles enlist the help of colleagues. Frost struggles with his financial situation. A husband races against time for a green card while his wife receives critical care. Archer gets a surprise.
The Floor
Two top competitors face off for control of The Floor, while a fan favorite employs the Power Shot and bets everything on a hard-earned alliance.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Heather hosts a garden party to bring the group back together as Mary and Angie attempt to reconnect, but the group is left with one major question left unanswered.
Survivor
Two pairs celebrate their dramatic reversals of fortune back at camp. Elsewhere, castaways embark on a massive idol hunt, unaware a fake idol is hidden among them, and jaws drop at Tribal Council when the Million-Dollar Coin Flip is revealed.
99 to Beat
The remaining contestants compete in five games: "Excess Baggage," "Defrost," "Leg Thrower," "Blind Luck," and "Cut the Tension."
Chicago Fire
Firehouse 51 responds when an old rundown RV explodes in a local neighborhood, injuring two people. Vasquez and Kidd discover something suspicious while investigating the cause.
The Hotline
The documentary goes inside Never Use Alone, an overdose prevention helpline staffed by volunteers who provide compassionate support to people using opioids and summon emergency assistance when callers become unresponsive.
The Lowdown
All the meats.
Sistas
Danni, Andi, Zac, and Fatima navigate personal betrayals.
Small Town Trouble: Texas
Series premiere: Conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets in this newest reality offering spotlighting a group of wives, mothers, and social insiders.
The Amazing Race
Racers get a bird’s-eye view of Vang Vieng, Laos — but with only six teams left, alliances start to crumble.
Chicago P.D.
Needing to fill gaps in his audit report of Intelligence, Charlie Boyden joins the investigation of a mysterious drug dealer known only as Ghost.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Beavis and Butt-Head set off their fire alarm and think it's the burglar alarm; Old Beavis and Butt-Head screen luggage at the airport and fight over suitcase items.