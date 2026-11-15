Any conversation about 20th-century movie stars is incomplete without Paul Newman. The acclaimed actor and philanthropist had a background in theater growing up, and his first notable film performance was in "Somebody Up There Likes Me." Then on, Newman went on to star in several projects, including "The Helen Morgan Story," "The Young Philadelphians," and "Exodus."

Newman is best known for his performance as "Brick" Pollitt in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," for which he earned the Academy Award nomination for best actor. Other notable projects include "The Hustler," "Hud," "Cool Hand Luke," "Torn Curtain," and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Newman won the best actor Oscar for Martin Scorsese's "The Color of Money" in 1987. He also won the Golden Globe for his 1969 directorial debut, "Rachel, Rachel," in the best director category, along with a best supporting performance win for the HBO miniseries "Empire Falls."

Although Newman's television roles were sparse, he was a celebrity guest star on "The Simpsons" in 2001. Earlier in his career, he also made appearances in projects like "Playhouse 90" and a TV version of "Our Town." Newman also has a voice-acting credit in the popular Pixar film "Cars."

Newman's iconic onscreen presence, combined with his philanthropy, makes him an inspirational figure. This is why he is today's quote of the day.