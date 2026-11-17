Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "The Circle" starts fresh on Hulu, "Dancing With the Stars" enters the semifinals, and Muse Watson's Franks pays Gibbs a visit on "NCIS: Origins."

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