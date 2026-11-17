What To Watch Tuesday: The Circle Moves To Hulu, DWTS Semifinals, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "The Circle" starts fresh on Hulu, "Dancing With the Stars" enters the semifinals, and Muse Watson's Franks pays Gibbs a visit on "NCIS: Origins."
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Showtimes for November 17, 2026
Death Valley
Season 2 premiere: A man is found dead while he is meant to be serving community service. After some time apart, Janie and John must get creative to crack the case.
He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part
The docuseries chronicles a bitter custody battle between two high-powered lawyers that spills beyond the courtroom and onto social media, where their troubled marriage becomes the subject of a viral public spectacle.
Ludwig
Season 2 finale: With a death that strikes close to home, all avenues point to one suspect. Has Kemper made a wrong move, and will Ludwig ensure that justice is served?
Mike Ward: Modest
French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest stand-up set, from dating after divorce to living life to the fullest — one impulse at a time.
Phony
Sonny’s discovery about his mom's past leads to a potentially dangerous search for answers.
Reasonable Doubt
The team has an explosive revelation in the case.
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Season 5 premiere: Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson welcome guest chefs Damaris Phillips and Viet Pham to kick off the holiday chaos with a spirited game of Spin the Bottle.
Best Medicine
When he discovers that his predecessor, the beloved Dr. Reese, had diagnosed a patient's brain tumor moments before he died, Martin, with Louisa's help, must deduce who it was in order to save them.
Dancing With the Stars
Each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of making it to the finale.
NCIS
When Torres gets roped into driving a getaway car during a kidnapping, he goes undercover to protect the target — staying one wrong move away from getting himself, and everyone in that car, killed. James Frain guest-stars.
The Real Housewives of New York City
Jessel throws a Bollywood-themed birthday party, but it’s Erika’s gift for Daisy that ruffles feathers.
The Circle
Season 8 premiere: Airing over five weeks, this "bold new iteration" of the former Netflix reality competition, with new host Tinx, will bring together everyday players and celebrities like Hannah Brown ("The Bachelor") and Layla Taylor ("The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives") to compete side-by-side.
Doc
Amy treats a rural patient whose condition has worsened significantly due to a lack of medical resources.
NCIS: New York
The team is called in when a Navy admiral sacrifices himself to save the life of an AI tech mogul after an assassination attempt by an unstable shooter.
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
When a Witness Recants
The documentary explores the wrongful convictions of three Baltimore teenagers sentenced to life in prison for a 1983 murder, and the decades-long fallout for the accused, their community, and the witnesses who later admitted they were pressured into giving false testimony.
Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMA Awards With Robin Roberts
Go backstage to celebrate country music’s biggest night and celebrate Dolly Parton in the special hosted by Robin Roberts.
The Golden Life
Sonja attempts to hit the reset button with the group and hopes to reconnect with Luann.
NCIS: Origins
Past and present collide for Gibbs as he searches for answers about what happened to Lala all those years ago. Muse Watson guest-stars as Mike Franks.