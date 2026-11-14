What To Watch Saturday: John Mulaney Hosts SNL, New Hallmark Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: John Mulaney returns to Studio 8H, Tyler Hynes stars in Hallmark's "The Nights Before Christmas," and Alex Warren hosts Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.
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Showtimes for November 14, 2026
A Proud Family Wizmas
The song-filled, stop-motion holiday special follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it, then reluctantly agrees to make things right.
The Christmas Yes List
When a chronic people-pleaser returns home for Christmas determined to finally say "yes" to herself, an unexpected romance helps her discover that life's greatest gifts often come when you stop fearing the answer; Danica McKellar and Sam Page star.
The End of Oak Street
After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together; Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor star.
Kids' Choice Awards
Alex Warren hosts the slimiest night of the year, live from Television City in Los Angeles; Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, Matthew Gray Gubler, and more appear; Sofi Tukker and Ashe perform; Chris Pratt receives the King of Comedy Award.
The Nights Before Christmas
A man stuck reliving Christmas Eve (Tyler Hynes) falls for an out-of-work journalist (Laci J Mailey) who forgets him every time the day starts over, leaving him to repeatedly win her over while figuring out how to finally reach Christmas Day.
One Last Shot
When her teenage basketball-star son is diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, a devoted single mother (Tisha Campbell) must reunite with her ex and confront how much of herself she's sacrificed for others.
UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit
Ciryl Gane takes on Josh Hokit, live from New York City's Madison Square Garden.
48 Hours
After a woman goes missing with her dogs from the mountain community of Welches, Ore., her friends and family band together to help find out what happened.
Saturday Night Live
Comedian John Mulaney hosts; Phoebe Bridgers performs.