Dexter: Resurrection Recap: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

Dexter's being tested in more ways than one this season, and that includes some killer cardio.

In Friday's "Dexter: Resurrection," Dexter finds himself hustling to climb a gazillion flights of stairs in order to chase down the Five Borough Killer, the maniac who just tossed an innocent man off the rooftop of a Broadway building. When FBK drops his smart glasses a few flights down, it's Dexter vs. his foe in a stairwell race that sadly ends with a big L for Dex. (Might be time to hit the gym again, huh Dex?)

After FBK slips through his fingers, Dexter finds a uniformed Harrison outside. Seeing as Dexter is an eyewitness, his rookie cop son starts hitting his pops with questions, only Dexter's itching to make himself scarce. No need to put himself back on Wallace's radar. He promises Harrison that he'll answer any questions he's got, only later and off the record. Harrison says he'll hold him to it, and Dexter eventually does come through with some pertinent information back at his apartment the following day. If Harrison didn't follow in his family's footsteps, the kid could've gone to art school!

This is the first instance where Harrison's new job as a law enforcer clashes with Dexter's, uhh, hobby. While it worked out well enough this time around, it feels like future drama is inevitable there. Dexter even mentions (via inner monologue) that he thought Harrison's job would wind up helping him, and not the other way around. These new and very unique circumstances feel like a gargantuan conflict of interest that may soon pit father and son against each other. How will they be able to navigate all that without losing their connection?