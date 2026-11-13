Sunset P.I., New NBC Comedy From Brooklyn Nine-Nine Team Starring Jake Johnson, Gets February Premiere Date

"Sunset P.I." is a single-camera workplace comedy (not a mockumentary) that follows Mickey Wilder (Johnson) and his fellow private investigators at a Hollywood detective agency.

In addition to Johnson ("New Girl"), the ensemble includes Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Langston Kerman ("The Boys"), Mary Shalaby, and Keith David ("Community").

Goor and Del Tredici serve as co-creators, executive producers, and writers, while The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer directed the pilot and also serves as an EP. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

In an October interview with TVLine, Goor explained that while "Sunset P.I." shares some DNA with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the relationship between Johnson's Mickey and Levy's Faye will be quite different from that of Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta and Melissa Fumero's Amy Santiago. There will still be a will-they-won't-they dynamic, but Goor described it as "a more mature relationship right off the bat."

And while Goor confirmed that "Sunset P.I." and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" exist in separate universes, he did express interest in recruiting familiar faces from both "Nine-Nine" and Johnson's "New Girl" for future guest appearances — so leave a comment and tell us who's at the top of your wish list.