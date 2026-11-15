Before playing the devil incarnate in "Lucifer," Tom Ellis had a brief stint on ABC's "Once Upon a Time" as an outlaw hero. "Once Upon a Time" ran from 2011 to 2018, following Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), a woman who reconnects with her biological son Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) and relocates to Storybrooke, a small town where fairy tales aren't make-believe.

Ellis joined the series in Season 2, Episode 19 as Robin Hood, a man who's ready to draw his bow and arrow to protect his own. Robin invades Rumpelstiltskin's (Robert Carlyle) castle, believing that he can steal the villain's magic wand without getting caught. But things don't go as planned, and Robin is imprisoned. Later in the episode, it's revealed that Robin wants the wand in order to protect his pregnant lover, who has fallen ill. Rumplestiltskin, who is slowly becoming a more understanding character given Belle's (Emilie de Ravin) influence on him, lets Robin off the hook.

Ellis might have been the perfect pick to play Robin, but his appearance in "Once Upon a Time" was short-lived. In 2013, series co-creator Adam Horowitz announced that the "Lucifer" alum wouldn't return for Season 3 due to scheduling conflicts, prompting the creative team to suddenly recast Robin for the TV show.