Boston Blue Recap: Marg Helgenberger Makes Her Debut As Sarah's Estranged Mother — But Is She Harboring A Secret?

Marg Helgenberger made her "Boston Blue" debut in Season 2, Episode 6 as Gwen Silver, the estranged biological mother of Sarah (Maggie Lawson), whose unexpected arrival threatened to complicate her daughter's imminent nuptials.

Gwen has been absent from Sarah's life for years, leaving her ex-husband Ben's second wife, Mae (Gloria Reuben), to raise Sarah as her own. But with Sarah's wedding to Seth (Mike Vogel) just four weeks away, Gwen resurfaced in hopes of reconnecting with her only child.

The reunion came after Boston P.D. discovered an abandoned baby, prompting reporters to descend on the District Attorney's office, where Sarah and Mae were fielding questions. Gwen showed up unannounced, having received an invitation from Sarah's soon-to-be stepdaughter, Phoebe (Matia Jackett), who believed Sarah was upset that neither her late father nor her biological mother would be there to see her get married.

Sarah was less than thrilled. "I hope there's a good reason you're breaking my no-contact boundary," she told Gwen, who insisted she only wanted to attend the wedding. When Sarah refused to give her an answer, Gwen suggested they at least meet for coffee before she returned to the Cape.

Later, Phoebe apologized for overstepping, but Sarah assured her there were no hard feelings. She recalled a time when she was 14 and tried to surprise Mae by cooking dinner, only to nearly set the kitchen on fire. Rather than getting upset, Mae joked that she finally had an excuse to replace the wallpaper. Sarah appreciated Phoebe's good intentions, but asked that she avoid any future grand gestures involving Gwen.

Meanwhile, Gwen paid Mae a visit, and the two women wasted little time exchanging barbs. Gwen questioned whether it was strange for Mae to live in her former home, while Mae took issue with Gwen still using Ben's surname. "It was mine before it was yours," Gwen shot back. "Some things, Mae, you don't get to inherit just by showing up." But Mae wasn't about to let Gwen rewrite history. She reminded Gwen that Ben had already divorced her before she entered the picture, then confronted her about the pain she'd caused Sarah over the years.

"I watched my daughter cry over you in ways that you would never understand," Mae said, citing Sarah's 16th birthday, college graduation, and father's funeral as milestones Gwen had missed. "If you can't guarantee that you won't hurt her again, you shouldn't be here." But Gwen countered that the decision belonged to Sarah, not Mae.