12 12 12 Premiere Recap: Anthony Mackie And Jamie Dornan's Apple TV Thriller Views A Heist From All Angles — Grade It!

"A high-asset robbery, professionally conceived, is 12 months in planning, 12 hours in execution," we are informed as Apple TV's "12 12 12" gets underway. "A bank robber who is not caught within 12 days... is not caught at all."

Therein lies the conceit for the new series, which launched Friday and which examines a massive robbery from those three points in time. In a moment, we'll want to know what you thought of Episode 1. But first, a quick recap:

Apparently, the heist that we'll follow starts on Christmas Eve in Zurich, Switzerland. Two American brothers —Paul (Jamie Dornan) and Bobby (Jack Key) reminisce about a Christmas when their dad picked Paul up and used his small stature to gain access to a home so he could rob it while the owners were at midnight Mass. (Little Paul entered via an unlocked window.) The Galvin brothers aren't there for the service; at one point, Paul asks Bobby to hand over the weapon he's carrying, because "I said no guns, not after last time. Nobody dies tonight." They also discuss how someone they refer to as "The Holy Ghost" is in Zurich, but Paul reassures Bobby that he's tracking him.

Paul's the brains of a team that's attempting a major job. After he leaves Bobby to keep eyes on the crypt, he messages his other players: a woman who's parked a van in front of Zurich's Swiss Military Academy, and a woman who is secretly cloning her oblivious boyfriend's phone. "We're all where we need to be. Twelve hours starts now," he says. "See you on the other side."

The heist is quite complicated. In addition to the contortionist we met at the top of the show, the operation also involves a tunnel that Paul's guys have been drilling for six months. (At the opening of the episode, a man slides, naked, out of a safe-deposit box and, after rearranging his contorted body back into its normal shape, dons a headlamp and uses keys to gain access to boxes. He finds a worksuit in one, and puts it on. The next is filled with what looks like money, and lots of it.)

Paul is there just as the drill is about to breach the vault's wall, but the formerly-naked guy on the inside signals for him to stop: There's a mercury tilt switch in the floor, an antiquated device that will set off some kind of alarm if the drill's vibrations come any closer. Did Paul miscalculate?