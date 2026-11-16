"Beast Games" is going global for Season 3: Prime Video has announced that "Beast Games: World Champions" will premiere Wednesday, December 16, with its first three episodes, followed by two episodes weekly through the season finale on January 13.

In Season 3, Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) "unites competitors from every corner of the planet, each representing their nation in the battle for $5,000,000," according to the official logline. "Challenges of strength, skill, and strategy push every player to their limit, while bribes, betrayals, and twists reveal just how far they'll go for a chance at life-changing money. Alliances cross borders. Rivalries divide continents. Only one will emerge victorious."

Watch a a teaser trailer above.