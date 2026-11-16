Save The Dates: Beast Games Season 3, Claire Danes And Ewan McGregor Hulu Drama, And More
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"Beast Games" is going global for Season 3: Prime Video has announced that "Beast Games: World Champions" will premiere Wednesday, December 16, with its first three episodes, followed by two episodes weekly through the season finale on January 13.
In Season 3, Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) "unites competitors from every corner of the planet, each representing their nation in the battle for $5,000,000," according to the official logline. "Challenges of strength, skill, and strategy push every player to their limit, while bribes, betrayals, and twists reveal just how far they'll go for a chance at life-changing money. Alliances cross borders. Rivalries divide continents. Only one will emerge victorious."
Watch a a teaser trailer above.
In other scheduling news...
Hulu
- The Claire Danes-Ewan McGregor limited series "The Spot" will premiere Wednesday, January 13 on Hulu. The A24 thriller "follows a successful surgeon (Danes) and her schoolteacher husband (McGregor) who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal." Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Macon Blair also star.
- "The Mighty Nein" Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, March 24 on Prime Video, with all eight episodes dropping at once. In the new season, "The Mighty Nein set off on a pirate adventure across the high seas as they face their complicated pasts and hurtle toward a treacherous future. While Fjord's burgeoning powers tempt him down a dark path, the Beacon reveals its own enticing possibilities, and the group must choose between newfound magic and their friendship."
- CBS will celebrate the 75th anniversary of "I Love Lucy" on Thursday, December 17, beginning with the "Entertainment Tonight" special "I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laughter" (at 8/7c), featuring archival footage and new interviews with Carol Burnett, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Andy Garcia, Carrie Preston, and Amy Poehler. The special will be followed by newly colorized presentations of two classic episodes: "The Christmas Show" (9 p.m.) and "Never Do Business with Friends" (9:30 p.m.).
- "Two and a Half Men" will begin streaming free on Pluto TV for the first time on Friday, November 20, as part of a new output deal with Warner Bros. Television, Variety reports. "Veronica Mars" (Seasons 1-3) will also arrive November 20, while "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Martin," and "The Wayans Bros." join the free, ad-supported platform today, November 15.