A Classic Disney Superhero Show From The '50s Had An '80s Comedy Sequel Series
Nostalgia for the 1950s was a common theme during the 1970s and 1980s, but ABC's 1983 attempt to resurrect one beloved character from that decade was a huge flop. "Zorro and Son" brought back the titular 19th-century swordsman (real name Don Diego de la Vega), who is still fighting for the oppressed people of California around two decades later.
Don Diego soon realizes that he now needs some help in his quest and so he sends for his son Don Carlos (Paul Regina), who has been living a rather wild life in Spain. The series also starred Gregory Sierra as Mexican commandante Paco Pico, Barney Martin as a wine-loving monk named Napa, and Catherine Parks as damsel in perpetual distress Señorita Anita.
By the end of the pilot episode, Don Carlos proves himself willing and able to take on his father's role as a champion to the downtrodden, but viewers weren't really interested in seeing that play out. While it was an update to a story that had been popular in the 1950s, the 19th-century setting siphoned away any potential '50s nostalgia factor. The series flopped and was swiftly canceled.
Zorro star Guy Williams backed out of the sequel series
"Zorro and Son" isn't among the worst TV shows ever made, but it missed its mark by some distance. It lacked the authenticity and stakes of the original, and it wasn't funny enough to make up for the lost ground with humor. You can count Guy Williams — who played Don Diego in the original series — as one of the earliest critics of "Zorro and Son." Williams was reportedly in talks to return to the role of Don Diego for the sequel series, but he didn't like the changes in tone and the reimagined character.
Williams backed out of the revival after seeing the first lot of scripts, and Henry Darrow stepped into the role (Darrow returned for the 1990-1993 "Zorro" reboot on The Family Channel, which ran for 89 episodes). "Zorro and Son" ranked in 79th place for the 1982-1983 television season. It wasn't in bad company: That position put it just five spots behind the first season of "Cheers," which didn't get canceled despite low ratings. The same cannot be said for "Zorro and Son," which was yanked after just five episodes on CBS.