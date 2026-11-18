Nostalgia for the 1950s was a common theme during the 1970s and 1980s, but ABC's 1983 attempt to resurrect one beloved character from that decade was a huge flop. "Zorro and Son" brought back the titular 19th-century swordsman (real name Don Diego de la Vega), who is still fighting for the oppressed people of California around two decades later.

Don Diego soon realizes that he now needs some help in his quest and so he sends for his son Don Carlos (Paul Regina), who has been living a rather wild life in Spain. The series also starred Gregory Sierra as Mexican commandante Paco Pico, Barney Martin as a wine-loving monk named Napa, and Catherine Parks as damsel in perpetual distress Señorita Anita.

By the end of the pilot episode, Don Carlos proves himself willing and able to take on his father's role as a champion to the downtrodden, but viewers weren't really interested in seeing that play out. While it was an update to a story that had been popular in the 1950s, the 19th-century setting siphoned away any potential '50s nostalgia factor. The series flopped and was swiftly canceled.