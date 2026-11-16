Slow Horses Renewed For Seasons 9 And 10 — Ahead Of Season 7 Premiere On Apple TV
"Slow Horses" isn't going anywhere anytime soon: Apple TV has renewed the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning drama for Seasons 9 and 10 — meaning fans can anticipate at least four more seasons of the Gary Oldman spy thriller.
The double renewal comes less than a month after the Season 6 finale, which dropped October 21. The first six seasons are currently available to stream, while Season 7, which will adapt Mick Herron's eighth "Slough House" novel, "Bad Actors," and Season 8, based on the ninth novel, "Clown Town," had already been ordered.
What's next for Slow Horses?
"Slow Horses," which first aired in 2022, is described as "a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world."
Seasons 1 and 2, which adapted "Slow Horses" and "Dead Lions," premiered in April and December of that year. Those were followed by an annual fall release cadence, with Seasons 3 through 6 (which adapted "Real Tigers," "Spook Street," "London Rules" and, in Season 6, both "Joe Country" and "Slough House") released between 2023 and 2026.
Season 7 is already in the can, and expected in 2027, while Season 8 is currently in production for an anticipated 2028 release.
The early renewal for Seasons 9 and 10 arrives just one day after series star Olivia Cooke suggested that Season 8 would mark the end of the road for the acclaimed series. But the double renewal does raise an interesting question: With the show set to exhaust all nine of Herron's currently published novels by the end of Season 8, what stories will Seasons 9 and 10 tell? Apple has not yet specified.
The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.