"Slow Horses," which first aired in 2022, is described as "a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world."

Seasons 1 and 2, which adapted "Slow Horses" and "Dead Lions," premiered in April and December of that year. Those were followed by an annual fall release cadence, with Seasons 3 through 6 (which adapted "Real Tigers," "Spook Street," "London Rules" and, in Season 6, both "Joe Country" and "Slough House") released between 2023 and 2026.

Season 7 is already in the can, and expected in 2027, while Season 8 is currently in production for an anticipated 2028 release.

The early renewal for Seasons 9 and 10 arrives just one day after series star Olivia Cooke suggested that Season 8 would mark the end of the road for the acclaimed series. But the double renewal does raise an interesting question: With the show set to exhaust all nine of Herron's currently published novels by the end of Season 8, what stories will Seasons 9 and 10 tell? Apple has not yet specified.

The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.