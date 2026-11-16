Daytime news staple Willie Geist, who has long split his time between roles at NBC News and MS Now (formerly MSNBC), is leaving his post at the latter network, he announced Monday. The departure includes an exit from MS Now's "Morning Joe," which he has co-hosted with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski since 2007.

In turn, Geist will expand his role at NBC News, including full-time focus on his "Sunday Today With Willie Geist" program (airing since April 2016) and a larger presence on "Today" and other NBC News platforms.

"I am so grateful to both NBC and MS NOW for the unique opportunity to do what I love at both networks," Geist said in a statement. "This is a bittersweet goodbye to Joe, Mika, and the place that made possible everything else in my career over the last two decades, but I am thrilled to settle in with my family at Today and dedicate all of my time to that special place."

"Over the past 10 years, Willie has transformed 'Sunday Today' from a broadcast into a distinctive, multi-platform brand with a voice and identity all its own," added Libby Leist, executive vice president of Today and lifestyle. "We're thrilled he'll now be able to focus full-time on building the brand in new ways and bringing his exceptional journalism to all of our platforms."