3 Body Problem Sets Season 2 Release Date At Netflix
Boot up your VR helmets: "3 Body Problem" is on its way back to Netflix.
Season 2 of the sci-fi series will begin streaming on Thursday, January 14, TVLine has learned.
The drama, which is based on Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past novels, tells the story of an alien plot to dominate Earth. The aliens' opening salvo? Use a hyperrealistic videogame, whose players donned a shiny metal helmet, to trick players into solving a seemingly unsolvable mathematical/astronomical problem. Season 1 followed a modern-day group of students at Oxford University and someone who'd experienced China's Cultural Revolution firsthand as they were drawn into the intrigue.
Season 1 began streaming in March 2024. The series, which hails from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ("Game of Thrones") and Alexander Woo ("True Blood"), was renewed for Season 2 in May of that year.
The Season 1 cast included Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones"), Jovan Adepo ("IT: Welcome to Derry"), Rosalind Chao (multiple "Star Trek" series), Benedict Wong ("Marco Polo"), Jess Hong (Sky's "Inked"), Alex Sharp ("The Good Lord Bird"), John Bradley ("Game of Thrones"), Eiza González ("From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series"), Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses"), and Marlo Kelly (Australia's "Home and Away").
What will happen in Season 2 of 3 Body Problem?
"3 Body Problem" Season 1 ended with a failed attempt to interact with the invading aliens, who are known as the "San-Ti." In addition, the United Nations pressed Saul (Jovan Adepo) into service as a "wallfacer," or someone whose mission it is to stop the attack. (Read a full finale recap.)
In Season 2, per the official synopsis: "The alien invasion nears and humanity prepares to meet them — on Earth and beyond. While a space fleet embarks on a mission that spans centuries, a secret locked inside of one man's mind might be humanity's only hope for survival."
At the time of the Season 2 renewal, Alexander Woo, D.B. Weiss, and David Benioff released a statement that seemed to indicate the sophomore run would be the series' last. "We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," the statement read. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us... Here we go!"
The trio later clarified that Season 2 would, in fact, not be the final "3 Body Problem" season. "We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we've got a roadmap through to the end," Weiss said. And Benioff added: "We're now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to, and that's immensely gratifying."
Are you looking forward to the return of "3 Body Problem"? Let us know in the comments.