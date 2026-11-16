"3 Body Problem" Season 1 ended with a failed attempt to interact with the invading aliens, who are known as the "San-Ti." In addition, the United Nations pressed Saul (Jovan Adepo) into service as a "wallfacer," or someone whose mission it is to stop the attack. (Read a full finale recap.)

In Season 2, per the official synopsis: "The alien invasion nears and humanity prepares to meet them — on Earth and beyond. While a space fleet embarks on a mission that spans centuries, a secret locked inside of one man's mind might be humanity's only hope for survival."

At the time of the Season 2 renewal, Alexander Woo, D.B. Weiss, and David Benioff released a statement that seemed to indicate the sophomore run would be the series' last. "We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," the statement read. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us... Here we go!"

The trio later clarified that Season 2 would, in fact, not be the final "3 Body Problem" season. "We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we've got a roadmap through to the end," Weiss said. And Benioff added: "We're now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to, and that's immensely gratifying."

Are you looking forward to the return of "3 Body Problem"? Let us know in the comments.