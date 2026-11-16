NBC is bringing together some of its biggest stars, past and present, for a primetime celebration of the network's 100th anniversary.

"NBC100: The Live Celebration," airing Thursday, December 10 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock, will feature reunions of familiar faces from "The Office," "Cheers," "Frasier," "Will & Grace," "This Is Us," and other NBC favorites.

Among the first wave of confirmed appearances are "The Office" stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nuñez, Ellie Kemper, Andy Buckley, Melora Hardin, and Phyllis Smith; "Cheers" stars Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer, along with "Frasier" veterans David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin; "Will & Grace" duo Debra Messing and Eric McCormack; and "This Is Us" alums Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan.

Also confirmed are "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David; "Saturday Night Live" veterans Tina Fey (also of "30 Rock"), Amy Poehler (also of "Parks and Recreation"), Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers (also of "Late Night"), and Jimmy Fallon (also of "The Tonight Show"); late-night legends David Letterman and Conan O'Brien; "Law & Order" franchise stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, and S. Epatha Merkerson (also of "Chicago Med"); "The Voice" coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Queen Latifah; musician Taylor Goldsmith and "Tonight Show" house band The Roots; NBC Sports personalities Bob Costas, Mike Tirico, Michael Phelps, and Simone Biles; as well as Goldie Hawn and Mel Brooks.

Additional cast members are expected to be announced from "ER," "Parks and Recreation," "30 Rock," and "SNL," among other NBC series.