Will Ferrell Produced And Guest Starred In A Police Comedy Series With An All-Star Cast
In 2017, Funny or Die duo Will Ferrell and Adam McKay teamed up to executive produce "No Activity," a CBS All Access crime-comedy series, based on the Australian show of the same name. When the American version went into production, it went big, attracting a revolving door of major A-listers who wanted to play in the sandbox.
"No Activity" was a dialogue-driven series that focused on the mundane aspects of law enforcement, particularly the deadpan conversations of two police detectives, played by Tim Meadows and series co-creator Patrick Brammall, who spend most of their time stuck in a car during stakeouts. The narrative also cuts between the banal antics of dispatch officers, criminals, and federal agents. The show featured a powerhouse main cast including Amy Sedaris and Jason Mantzoukas, with Jesse Plemons playing a low-level cartel criminal named Angus during the first season. Ferrell also stepped in front of the camera for some fun, guest-starring in six episodes as Adrian, the clueless boyfriend of Angus' mother.
The series was also known for its sprawling roster of major guest stars, including Joe Manganiello, Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Keery, Jake Johnson, Bob Odenkirk, Max Greenfield, and more. During an interview with The A.V. Club, Brammall explained why the project drew such top-tier talent, some he couldn't believe, such as "Counterpart" star J.K. Simmons. "They trickled in slowly. They just responded to the material," Brammall noted, pointing out that Simmons was among the first on board because it was a "very simple idea, and it's well executed," adding that the simple, dialogue-focused filming setup gave the actors space to improvise. "It's very friendly for performers ... it's just a big sand pit to play in."
Improv comedy was the heart of No Activity's humor
J.K. Simmons joining the project paved the way for more to follow, and in his A.V. Club interview, Patrick Brammall noted that Bob Odenkirk was another actor who expressed enthusiasm and signed on early. And while Brammall and his co-creator, Trent O'Donnell, were thrilled to have so many big-name comedy actors involved, they were really just looking for talented improvisers. "We just want good actors who can think on their feet. Comic actors who can not only deliver material, but think and riff," he said.
Brammall explained that the format of "No Activity" allowed actors the freedom and flexibility to really go for it with improvisation, which gave the show its unique feel. "It's very, very organic, and you feel that. That's what gives it its comedy," he shared. "You need a certain type of performer who understands comic rhythms and is quick with comic ideas as well. Jason Mantzoukas, he's amazing with that stuff. He's a comedy machine."
When "No Activity" first premiered, reviews were mixed, but it ultimately received a 67% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. While some reviewers praised the series for its inventive, refreshing style that was unlike anything else airing on traditional broadcast networks, others felt that the constant high-strung bickering and never-ending stakeout might leave viewers feeling as frazzled as the characters.
The series ended up lasting for four seasons, but fans were in for a surprise when the show returned for its final bow. Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, "No Activity" shifted to a 3D computer-animated format with the cast recording their lines from home.