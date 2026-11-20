In 2017, Funny or Die duo Will Ferrell and Adam McKay teamed up to executive produce "No Activity," a CBS All Access crime-comedy series, based on the Australian show of the same name. When the American version went into production, it went big, attracting a revolving door of major A-listers who wanted to play in the sandbox.

"No Activity" was a dialogue-driven series that focused on the mundane aspects of law enforcement, particularly the deadpan conversations of two police detectives, played by Tim Meadows and series co-creator Patrick Brammall, who spend most of their time stuck in a car during stakeouts. The narrative also cuts between the banal antics of dispatch officers, criminals, and federal agents. The show featured a powerhouse main cast including Amy Sedaris and Jason Mantzoukas, with Jesse Plemons playing a low-level cartel criminal named Angus during the first season. Ferrell also stepped in front of the camera for some fun, guest-starring in six episodes as Adrian, the clueless boyfriend of Angus' mother.

The series was also known for its sprawling roster of major guest stars, including Joe Manganiello, Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Keery, Jake Johnson, Bob Odenkirk, Max Greenfield, and more. During an interview with The A.V. Club, Brammall explained why the project drew such top-tier talent, some he couldn't believe, such as "Counterpart" star J.K. Simmons. "They trickled in slowly. They just responded to the material," Brammall noted, pointing out that Simmons was among the first on board because it was a "very simple idea, and it's well executed," adding that the simple, dialogue-focused filming setup gave the actors space to improvise. "It's very friendly for performers ... it's just a big sand pit to play in."