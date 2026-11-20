What To Watch Friday: MobLand Finale, Yellowjackets And Percy Jackson And The Olympians Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "MobLand" wraps Season 2, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" returns to Disney+, and the final season of "Yellowjackets" begins.
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Showtimes for November 20, 2026
12 12 12
Deep in the Alps, cash and loyalties are divided; Bobby has betrayal on his mind.
Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook
As she develops her menu, Nora gets a taste of the tiki culture that inspired her grandma’s restaurant.
Dexter: Resurrection
Dexter encounters a young killer tied to a notorious legacy and must decide whether the Code still applies; a serial predator keeps New York on edge, and a surprising arrival threatens to upend Dexter's plans.
Jingle Bells Wedding Bells
A cardiologist (Scott Foley) returns to his hometown and meets the Type A wedding planner (Rachel Bilson) his sister hired to pull off her picturesque Christmas Eve wedding.
Kill Jackie
Series finale: Jackie mounts a final showdown against the Demons and prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice.
MobLand
Season 2 finale: Coordinated raids set the Harrigans’ empire on fire; with Conrad’s blessing, Harry cuts a savage deal.
Nocturne
Determined to find answers, Jonah pieces together a chilling theory about Jurek's true motive.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Season 3 premiere: Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy; as foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.
Primetime Preacher$
In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.
Steps
In this animated twist on "Cinderella," misunderstood stepsister Lilith (voiced by Ali Wong) accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to save the kingdom from a scheming villain (Nikki Glaser); Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler also lend their voices.
Tony
Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain (Dominic Sessa) stumbles into the chaotic world of a Cape Cod restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life; Antonio Banderas and Emilia Jones co-star.
Tulsa King
Dwight battles to protect the ranch from Van Heusen’s land grab.
YAGA
Rapp and Carson investigate Geena and Lily Sandeson as they attempt to connect them to Henry’s disappearance.
Yellowjackets
Final season premiere: Everyone comes home, but not everyone comes back; the team faces an inquisition sooner than they ever imagined.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Rhys Darby, Jackie Tohn, and David Cross spin the wheel for charity.
Happy's Place
When a nostalgic Bobbie reminisces over the tavern's past, Isabella decides to throw a surprise anniversary party to give Bobbie a night she'll never forget; Emmett and Gabby argue over who caught a bat in the bar many years ago.
Our Holiday Playbook
A woman (Taylor Cole) recruits a former football star-turned-teacher (Charles Michael Davis) to pose as her boyfriend so he can play in her family's annual Christmas flag football showdown, helping him with his own family bake-off in return.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Colum experiences a tragedy, and Maura uses the opportunity to encourage Dougal to lead; Murtagh defends Grace from harm, with terrible ramifications for their relationship; Henry watches as a new and dangerous romance unfolds.
Newlyweds
James tries to bring Thanksgiving joy back to Jeanie with some very unexpected results.
America's Parade: 100 Years of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The one-hour special chronicles the story behind a beloved holiday tradition ahead of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Rainmaker
Rudy and Deck chase a crucial link in their lawsuit but are distracted by Bruiser's disappearance.
Real Time With Bill Maher
Season 24 finale: Maher and his guests discuss pressing hot-button issues.