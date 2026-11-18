Everyone else in this episode is really going through it — but not Galadriel and Celeborn, who are hanging out in a tree for most of it as they try to evade the orcs of Gundabad. They kill time by clearing up the awkward fact that Celeborn has been shunted around different prisons for thousands of years, facing all kinds of unimaginable tortures, while Galadriel has been galavanting around Middle-earth. For starters, she apologizes for obsessing over her quest to catch Sauron instead of looking for Celeborn, but she also insists that this is because she believed he'd died in the war against Morgoth.

Celeborn takes all this quite well, recalling how his horse kicked him into a watery ditch when his comrades were incinerated by the dragon Ancalagon. (This is a pretty deep cut First Age reference and bound to be hugely exciting for readers of "The Silmarillion.") When he emerged, he was captured by orcs, and he's apparently only managed to survive this long by enamoring his torturers with tales of Galadriel.

But Celeborn soon realizes there's something she's not telling him, and she implies that her obsession with Sauron ran a little deeper than just wanting to catch the Dark Lord. In her defence, she thought her husband was dead and Sauron was masquerading as the handsome Halbrand at the time! But Sauron is indeed living rent-free in Galadriel's dreams, and she even falls out of the tree when she thinks that she's sleeping next to him. Unfortunately, the nearby orcs hear the disturbance and send up a flare to call for Sauron. With only seconds to react, Celeborn gives himself up in the hopes that the orcs won't find Galadriel ... and that's how Sauron and Celeborn come face to face. This could get real awkward, real fast.