The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Episode 5 Recap — Middle-Earth Is Struggling
Things aren't looking good for Middle-earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5. This episode picks up after Episode 4's devastating ending, in which Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Marnûkh (Adam Young) broke into Gundabad. Sure, they found Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) alive and well, but Arondir was killed by the new Nazgnagôl and potential future Ringwraith, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin).
Unfortunately, if you're looking for a lighter episode of "The Rings of Power," Episode 5 is not it — because nearly everyone is now on the backfoot. From Mordor to Númenor, nobody's having a great time. There is hope on the horizon, however, as Gil-galad (Mark Ferguson) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) head to Númenor to try to rally Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and figure out a peace agreement with Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Meanwhile, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is holding a lot of power right now, but he's still desperately searching for the secret behind the Elven Rings, and he has yet to fully conquer Middle-earth. And before he can deal with any of that, he's got one particularly troublesome orc to deal with ...
Marnûkh's misery
Galadriel and Celeborn might have escaped Gundabad via the Great Eagle Evacuation Service™, but Marnûkh wasn't so lucky. Unfortunately for everyone's new favorite orc, Episode 5 kicks off with him strapped to a metal grid. Sauron tries to taunt him, but Marnûkh's signature snark comes out, and he asks if he can borrow a sword because — in his own words — "My a** is itchin'." Sauron's facial expression barely changes (spoilsport), and he responds by threatening Marnûkh's five children, asking him to choose which one will die next.
Marnûkh might be a tad sardonic, but he's not as strong willed as other characters in the show, and he quickly tells Sauron that Galadriel and Celeborn are heading to the "borders of the Eryn Galen" — that's the forest that will one day become Mirkwood, "Hobbit" fans — because Arondir had "kin" there. Unfortunately, this reveal comes too late for Marnûkh's kids, who Sauron says are already dead. Did you ever think you'd feel sorry for an orc? "The Rings of Power" deserves credit just for that!
Speaking of the dead, Theo, who is also still in Gundabad, watches as Arondir's armor is burned; some remnants of bones in the pit suggests that Sauron may have made him cremate his old friend. To add salt to the wound, Theo asks Sauron about learning to speak to the dead, because he wants to talk to his mother — although he probably wants to apologize to Arondir, too. Sauron coldly responds: "Be not a fool, my servant." Harsh.
Field trip to Númenor
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 spends a lot of time over on Númenor, including a First Age flashback with Elrond and his brother, Elros (Robert Aramayo). Elros tells Elrond that he's been asked by Men to be the first king of Númenor, and he's chosen to become mortal — complete with rounded ears. Elrond is heartbroken at the prospect that Elros will die in the future, but his brother isn't worried at all: "Because whatever comes after it was crafted by that same being who ordained that sunrise would follow sunset. Would you begrudge your brother a journey to the dawn?"
Back in the present, Elrond and Gil-galad arrive on Númenor to speak to Pharazôn in the hopes of brokering peace between the King's Men and the Faithful. But it's all very weird — like when Belzagar (Will Keen) strokes Elrond's face in shock because he looks like Elros ... Yes, they're brothers, get over it. The weirdness continues at dinner, when Belzagar insists that Pharazôn killed the "seaworm" they're eating, even though nobody's buying it! Eventually, Pharazôn makes the Elves a rather unsubtle offer: If Míriel surrenders to him, he'll join the war against Sauron.
This pushes Elrond to track down Isildur (Maxim Baldry), and the pair of them debate the meaning of sacrifice: Elrond refers to Elros and Númenor's origins, while Isildur still clearly grieves Eärien's (Ema Horvath) death. The episode hammers home that Númenor is at breaking point when Elendil (Lloyd Owen) is shown assembling an entire army of the Faithful.
We were on a break: Elf edition
Everyone else in this episode is really going through it — but not Galadriel and Celeborn, who are hanging out in a tree for most of it as they try to evade the orcs of Gundabad. They kill time by clearing up the awkward fact that Celeborn has been shunted around different prisons for thousands of years, facing all kinds of unimaginable tortures, while Galadriel has been galavanting around Middle-earth. For starters, she apologizes for obsessing over her quest to catch Sauron instead of looking for Celeborn, but she also insists that this is because she believed he'd died in the war against Morgoth.
Celeborn takes all this quite well, recalling how his horse kicked him into a watery ditch when his comrades were incinerated by the dragon Ancalagon. (This is a pretty deep cut First Age reference and bound to be hugely exciting for readers of "The Silmarillion.") When he emerged, he was captured by orcs, and he's apparently only managed to survive this long by enamoring his torturers with tales of Galadriel.
But Celeborn soon realizes there's something she's not telling him, and she implies that her obsession with Sauron ran a little deeper than just wanting to catch the Dark Lord. In her defence, she thought her husband was dead and Sauron was masquerading as the handsome Halbrand at the time! But Sauron is indeed living rent-free in Galadriel's dreams, and she even falls out of the tree when she thinks that she's sleeping next to him. Unfortunately, the nearby orcs hear the disturbance and send up a flare to call for Sauron. With only seconds to react, Celeborn gives himself up in the hopes that the orcs won't find Galadriel ... and that's how Sauron and Celeborn come face to face. This could get real awkward, real fast.
Pallan-d'oh!
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3 saw Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) discover that the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) is actually Pallando, one of the Blue Wizards. Armed with this knowledge, he arrives at Pallando's throne room in Rhûn, determined to convince him that they should work together to stop Sauron. Gandalf takes things by the book and declares himself a "servant of the Secret Fire," but his fellow Maia is having none of it.
It doesn't help that Khamûl (Zubin Varla) suddenly appears to be sitting on the throne behind Pallando! Combined with the way the Ring-Servants appeared in Khazad-dûm back in Episode 2, they've certainly got a carefree attitude. Khamûl pushes Pallando to reveal that he too had a vision, also supposedly from the Secret Fire, albeit a bit more bleak. Pallando envisioned that he'd die at the hands of a "ring-bearer," while Gandalf will supposedly be killed by Sauron. Luckily, we know that Gandalf doesn't die by the Dark Lord's hand, but Tolkien's writing leaves Pallando's fate wide open.
Inevitably, a wizarding duel ensues, although that doesn't stop Gandalf from continuing to get Pallando on side. He even insists that he did not come to fight Pallando but to help him, riffing on a line that Gandalf says to Bilbo Baggins in "The Fellowship of the Ring." It doesn't work out for Gandalf this time, though, who awakens to find himself strapped to the top of an oliphaunt as the forces of Rhûn march to Mordor.