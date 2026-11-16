The King's Men In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Marnûkh"
"The Rings of Power" Season 3 premiere opened with a five-year time jump, effectively turning Season 3 into a soft reboot of sorts. As the story hops around, catching us up on what's happened in the half-a-decade since the deaths, reveals, and set-ups in the Season 2 finale, we pay a visit to the coast of Middle-earth, where Númenóreans have enslaved the local humans and are exploiting their labor and resources. At one point, Kemen (Leon Wadham) is given a summons from Mordor, to which he responds, "We are King's Men of Númenor. If any more of Mordor's slaveys come about peddling magic jewelry, you're to slaughter them where they stand."
It's an abrupt shift in tone from Númenor's softer days in the first two seasons — and it all has to do with the term "King's Men."
"The Silmarillion" summarizes this political faction on the island nation of Men as "Númenóreans hostile to the Eldar and the Elendili." In J.R.R. Tolkien's world, the Eldar are Elves, and Elendili means "Elf-friends." That group is called the Faithful, and the "Silmarillion" sums them up by saying, "though they remained loyal indeed to the King and the House of Elros, they wished to keep the friendship of the Eldar..." When the two groups arise later in Númenor's history, the King's Men are more proud, more powerful, and broke with their people's pro-Elven history, becoming hostile to the immortal race and the god-like Valar who dwelled in the Undying Lands in the West.
What do the King's Men do in Middle-earth history?
When the rift between the King's Men and the Faithful appears in Tolkien's writings, the author sums up the impact on Númenor (aka Westernesse): "Thus the bliss of Westernesse became diminished; but still its might and splendour increased." In other words, the happiness from the human island's connection to the Elves and the Valar fades, while its pride and power start to spiral out of control.
"The Silmarillion" talks about the King's Men glorying in riches, wealth, and luxury. The group also starts razing the mainland of Middle-earth as heartless colonizers to quench their ambitions and fund their opulent behavior. The book says, "Thus it came to pass in that time that the Númenóreans first made great settlements upon the west shores of the ancient lands; for their own land seemed to them shrunken, and they had no rest or content therein, and they desired now wealth and dominion in Middle-earth." It adds that this turns them into harsh conquerors, saying, "But they appeared now rather as lords and masters and gatherers of tribute than as helpers and teachers."
The King's Men establish bases all over the Middle-earth coast, including way to the south, in areas that don't come into Tolkien's tales. They also go to war with Sauron when the kings of Númenor find out that the Dark Lord has been calling himself "King of Men" — a term that insults and threatens their position as kings of the most powerful Human kingdom of all.
Things don't end well for the King's Men
The King's Men don't just dislike the Elves, they envy their endless life and the immortality of the god-like Valar away in the West. "The Silmarillion" explains, "The fear of death grew ever darker upon them, and they delayed it by all means that they could." They try to figure out how to recall life, or at least extend it. When that fails, they focus on preserving the dead and building tombs.
When they eventually come to blows with Sauron, they're so powerful that they capture the Dark Lord and bring him back to Númenor. They're at the top of their game, but Sauron surrenders on purpose. Once on the island, he weasels his way into the inner circle of the current king, Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). In "The Rings of Power, centuries of Númenor's story have been condensed into a few years of storytelling around a single king.
In the end, Sauron corrupts the king and convinces him to do some really bad stuff. We'll leave the detailed spoilers for future seasons to come, but suffice it to say that the Númenóreans, with Sauron whispering in their ear, start to turn to everything from human sacrifice to all-out war with the gods to find the immortality denied their race. The King's Men are officially front and center in "The Rings of Power" Season 3. Expect the Númenórean story to only go downhill from here.
The first four episodes of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 premiered on November 11th.