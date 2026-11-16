Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Marnûkh"

"The Rings of Power" Season 3 premiere opened with a five-year time jump, effectively turning Season 3 into a soft reboot of sorts. As the story hops around, catching us up on what's happened in the half-a-decade since the deaths, reveals, and set-ups in the Season 2 finale, we pay a visit to the coast of Middle-earth, where Númenóreans have enslaved the local humans and are exploiting their labor and resources. At one point, Kemen (Leon Wadham) is given a summons from Mordor, to which he responds, "We are King's Men of Númenor. If any more of Mordor's slaveys come about peddling magic jewelry, you're to slaughter them where they stand."

It's an abrupt shift in tone from Númenor's softer days in the first two seasons — and it all has to do with the term "King's Men."

"The Silmarillion" summarizes this political faction on the island nation of Men as "Númenóreans hostile to the Eldar and the Elendili." In J.R.R. Tolkien's world, the Eldar are Elves, and Elendili means "Elf-friends." That group is called the Faithful, and the "Silmarillion" sums them up by saying, "though they remained loyal indeed to the King and the House of Elros, they wished to keep the friendship of the Eldar..." When the two groups arise later in Númenor's history, the King's Men are more proud, more powerful, and broke with their people's pro-Elven history, becoming hostile to the immortal race and the god-like Valar who dwelled in the Undying Lands in the West.