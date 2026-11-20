For CBS, "The Big Bang Theory" was lightning in a bottle. A gradual ratings smash, the sitcom eventually drew in 18 million viewers for the series finale in 2019 and continues to pull in an audience on streaming. But before the program concluded, CBS aimed to replicate that success with "Young Sheldon," a prequel following Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) during his formative years in Texas. Although the shows are quite different, arguably the biggest change was visual.

Rather than shooting with multiple cameras in front of a live studio audience, as was the case with its predecessor, "Young Sheldon" was a single-camera sitcom from the get-go. "It's more intimate," co-creator Chuck Lorre once explained when speaking with Channel 4. "The pacing, obviously, is very different. The actors aren't having to hold for laughs. They're not playing to the proscenium." For Lorre and co-creator Steven Molaro, it was important to allow the family drama to breathe.

"We knew going in that we were going to be working with a cast of young children," Lorre continued, "and it seemed like the more appropriate way for them to get the best work, to do the best work, was in a closed setting where they had the time to develop these characters." The result changed the tone from the classic laugh-track style to more of a family-oriented dramedy that had the chance to convey deeper, more heartfelt moments.