Why Young Sheldon Was Shot Differently Than The Big Bang Theory
For CBS, "The Big Bang Theory" was lightning in a bottle. A gradual ratings smash, the sitcom eventually drew in 18 million viewers for the series finale in 2019 and continues to pull in an audience on streaming. But before the program concluded, CBS aimed to replicate that success with "Young Sheldon," a prequel following Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) during his formative years in Texas. Although the shows are quite different, arguably the biggest change was visual.
Rather than shooting with multiple cameras in front of a live studio audience, as was the case with its predecessor, "Young Sheldon" was a single-camera sitcom from the get-go. "It's more intimate," co-creator Chuck Lorre once explained when speaking with Channel 4. "The pacing, obviously, is very different. The actors aren't having to hold for laughs. They're not playing to the proscenium." For Lorre and co-creator Steven Molaro, it was important to allow the family drama to breathe.
"We knew going in that we were going to be working with a cast of young children," Lorre continued, "and it seemed like the more appropriate way for them to get the best work, to do the best work, was in a closed setting where they had the time to develop these characters." The result changed the tone from the classic laugh-track style to more of a family-oriented dramedy that had the chance to convey deeper, more heartfelt moments.
Single-camera was a big change for Young Sheldon
The prequel stood largely on its own, even to the point that "Young Sheldon" often rewrote "The Big Bang Theory" canon. Spanning seven seasons on the network, the program ended with a four-year audience high that raked in around half the audience its predecessor's conclusion did. Nevertheless, "Young Sheldon" was a feat to be celebrated by Lorre and Molaro, marking the former's first single-camera sitcom.
"It's a wholly different way to tell a story, and the working process is very different," Lorre explained concerning the transition from multi-cam to single-cam. "It's much slower, you know. But the end result is something to be proud of, really." When recalling the Cooper family dinner scene from the pilot, Molaro added: "In the time it took us to shoot that, we could have shot two episodes of 'Big Bang Theory' in front of an audience."
"Young Sheldon" was popular enough that the "Big Bang" universe continued to expand with "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" in 2024. The spin-off returned to the multi-camera, live studio audience set up, with the pilot jokingly speaking to the merits of a laugh track. "Some shows you can hear people laughing, and some you can't," Sheldon's brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) explains. In 2026, "Big Bang" expanded again with another single-cam spin-off, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which featured a nod to its multi-cam roots in its mind-bending Season 1 finale.